Meghan King Edmonds reveals son Hart, 2, has cerebral palsy

Meghan King Edmonds revealed on Tuesday her 2-year-old son, Hart, has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy (CP).

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star opened up in a blog post on Tuesday about finding out about his diagnosis.

"I was expecting this diagnosis," the mother of three shared. "Even though he's the same kid I expected it to hit me hard.”

She added: “But it didn't. It didn't hit me hard at all. In fact I felt relieved."

She shares Aspen, 3, and 2-year-old twins Hart and Hayes with her ex-husband Jim Edmonds. However, Jim is claiming his ex never informed him of the diagnosis.

“Jim is unaware of any such diagnosis and, if it is even true, it is completely unconscionable and absolutely disgraceful that Meghan would announce this on social media without discussing it with him first," Jim's rep, Steve Honig, said in a statement Thursday to Fox News. "Jim is taking the necessary actions to find out if in fact this was a real diagnosis from a medical doctor as well as talking with his legal team about preventing this gross violation of privacy and disregard for his rights as a parent from occurring again.”

A rep for Meghan did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment but in a statement to People she said: “Jim’s statements are untrue and I refuse to address them further.”

In her blog post, the former reality star compared getting Hart’s diagnosis to "going through life every day without putting the lid on the toothpaste and then finally, I got to put the lid on.” She added, “That's how simple and right it felt."

"This is the once dreadful diagnosis I knew was coming since that fateful day I googled the right thing and it hit me like a truck: CP," Meghan continued. "I knew it was CP since Hart was a few months old. I just knew."

She then advocated for the normalization of children with a CP diagnosis.

“Something I’ve learned is that a diagnosis isn’t limiting, people are. We are all born beautiful and perfect and then we learn we are too fat, too short, too ugly, too inept, too… everything,” she wrote. “We place others in boxes dependent on their labels and we unconsciously allow ourselves to live within those boxes: woman, college graduate, high-school dropout, professional athlete, Cerebral Palsy.”

She concluded: “ I am choosing to celebrate what makes Hart different and raise my children with the encouragement to live their lives out loud and to never let their differences limit or define them. So today we CELEBRATE World Cerebral Palsy Day.”

Last year, Meghan, who is 36, revealed Hart was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage called periventricular leukomalacia, which increases a child’s risk of getting diagnosed with CP, according to CerebralPalsy.org.