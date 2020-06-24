Jim Edmonds bashes 'loveless' marriage to Meghan King Edmonds

Jim Edmonds hurled more insults at his estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds and praised his new girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor for pulling him out of a “hole” following his “loveless” marriage.

Edmonds, 49, dedicated an appreciation post to O’Connor on Instagram. “If it wasn't for this girl, I don't think I would be here right now,” he wrote. “Amazing that her taking a chance on a plus-one weekend to Mexico pulled me out of my hole and changed my life forever.”

The former professional MLB player added: “I was in such a dark place; one that I didn't think could happen to me.”

Edmonds then took some digs at his estranged wife.

“I was going through hell ending a loveless and abusive relationship. The lies and accusations that followed the breakup only put me deeper into a funk,” he said.

Over the past few months, both Jim Edmonds and Meghan King Edmonds, 35, have accused each other of being abusive.

Edmonds and the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star split in 2019 after a major sexting scandal and further accusations that the former MLB player was cheating on his wife with their children’s nanny. Both Edmonds and the nanny denied the allegations.

The former professional athlete filed for divorce in October 2019. The parents are currently still in bitter divorce proceedings. They also battling over child support payment amounts for their kids, Aspen, 3, and twin sons Hayes and Hart, 2.