Meghan King drops the name Edmonds from her Instagram amid divorce from former MLB player Jim Edmonds

Meghan King has officially dropped the name Edmonds on Instagram amid her ongoing divorce from former MLB player Jim Edmonds.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star 35, officially adjusted her name on the social media platform from “@meghankingedmonds” to simply “@meghanking.”

The change comes as the star remains locked in a contentious split with Jim after he filed for divorce in October after a sexting scandal and an alleged affair with their children’s nanny that he ultimately denied. Still, as they seek to finalize their divorce, they continue to bicker with each other in the public eye.

Her bio on the social media platform simply reads: “Mama to Aspen, Hayes & Hart.”

She shares the twin boys, 1, and daughter, 3, with Edmonds.

Meanwhile, her Facebook page continues to have her name displayed as “Meghan King Edmonds.”

It makes sense for the mother of three to remove her estranged husband’s name from her social media. In addition to some harsh exchanges of words throughout their divorce proceedings, she’s already moved on with another man. In May, the reality star made her relationship with Christian Schauf official on Instagram after People reported that they were now an item.

"I guess if it’s in @people, it must be true..." King wrote at the time, adding a winking emoji. "I’ll just say this: I’m happy and looking forward to writing my next chapter."

To finish off the caption, King Edmonds added a smiling emoji.

In the picture, King Edmonds sits next to Schauf, both wearing giant smiles and red flannels.

Also in the picture was a snoozing pup, who could be seen sitting just behind the happy couple.

Schauf, 39, is a businessman from Park City, Utah.