ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Meghan King confirms she finalized her divorce from Jim Edmonds

Couple separated back in October 2019

By Jessica Bennett | New York Post
Following two years of separation, Meghan King and Jim Edmonds are officially divorced.

King, 36, confirmed the news to Us Weekly, telling the publication she wasn’t particularly emotional over the inevitable outcome.

"I feel the same as I did before it was finalized," she admitted. "I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now.

"So it just — it feels good," she continued. "It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner."

In October 2019, King split from husband Jim Edmonds after five years of marriage. They share three children: daughter Aspen, 4, and 2-year-old twin sons, Hayes and Hart.

Last May, King and businessman Christian Schauf, 40, made their romance Instagram official. Following their breakup last fall, Schauf told Page Six he and King remain on "good terms."

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star has most recently been linked "friend-turned-boyfriend" Will Roos.

"For now, we’re just friends. And by ‘friends’ I mean super close besties who also kiss and hug. Ok, so I don’t mean ‘friends’ at all. Life is funny… @willroos," King posted to her Instagram story in January.

