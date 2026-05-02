Post Malone abruptly cancels upcoming tour dates with Jelly Roll: ‘We ain’t ready’

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Post Malone is hitting pause on his upcoming tour.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram, saying he promised fans new music—but he’s not ready to hit the road just yet.

"I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts," Post wrote. "We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done."

He said the timing didn’t line up after looking at his schedule following another music festival, adding that he didn’t want to rush the process.

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"Looking at the upcoming schedule after Stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we were trying to do, and what's possible, isn't really lining up," he added.

Post also apologized to fans who had tickets to the canceled shows, saying he was excited about "going nuts" with them.

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However, he reassured them that the delay is all about delivering the best possible performance once the new music is ready.

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"Been making some bada-- s--- for this double album … can’t wait to perform for y’all again," he said.

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Fox News Digital has reached out Malone and Jelly Roll for comment.

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, skyrocketed to fame with his debut album "Stoney," featuring the massive hit "Congratulations."

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The "Sunflower" singer previously released his country project "F-1 Trillion," a full album dedicated to the genre.

Raised in New York and then moving to Texas, where his father worked as a manager of concessions for the Dallas Cowboys, Malone has blended his southern roots with his hip-hop background.