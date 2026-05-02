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Post Malone abruptly cancels upcoming tour dates with Jelly Roll: ‘We ain’t ready’

The 'Sunflower' singer pushes date back by several weeks

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
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Post Malone is hitting pause on his upcoming tour.

The singer made the announcement on Instagram, saying he promised fans new music—but he’s not ready to hit the road just yet.

"I don’t have the time to finish it before tour starts," Post wrote. "We ain’t ready for tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about 3 weeks to get this music done."

He said the timing didn’t line up after looking at his schedule following another music festival, adding that he didn’t want to rush the process.

GRAMMY NOMINEE POST MALONE'S COUNTRY MUSIC CHALLENGES TRADITIONAL STEREOTYPES: EXPERT

Post Malone looking directly at the camera wearing a tan shirt at the Road House world premiere.

Post Malone postpones his upcoming tour by about three weeks. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios)

"Looking at the upcoming schedule after Stagecoach, I came to the realization that what we were trying to do, and what's possible, isn't really lining up," he added.

Post also apologized to fans who had tickets to the canceled shows, saying he was excited about "going nuts" with them.

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Jelly Roll standing at the T.J. Martell Foundation NY Honors Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street

Jelly Roll is scheduled to join Post Malone on his "Big Ass Stadium Tour." (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation)

However, he reassured them that the delay is all about delivering the best possible performance once the new music is ready.

BEYONCÉ, JELLY ROLL AND POST MALONE'S SONGS CAPITALIZE ON COUNTRY MUSIC 'BACKBONE OF AMERICAN CULTURE': EXPERT

"Been making some bada-- s--- for this double album … can’t wait to perform for y’all again," he said.

Post Malone smiling on stage wearing a tan cowboy hat, yellow vest, and blue shirt

Post Malone says he's pushing back his upcoming tour by three weeks to finish new music for what he describes as a double album in the works. (Jon Morgan/Getty Images)

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Fox News Digital has reached out Malone and Jelly Roll for comment.

Malone, born Austin Richard Post, skyrocketed to fame with his debut album "Stoney," featuring the massive hit "Congratulations."

Split photo of Post Malone at the 2019 American Music Awards; Jelly Roll at the 68th GRAMMY Awards, both attending red carpet events in Los Angeles.

Post Malone says he is delaying his upcoming tour with Jelly Roll, explaining the timing after Stagecoach didn't line up with his plans. (Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp; Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

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The "Sunflower" singer previously released his country project "F-1 Trillion," a full album dedicated to the genre.

Raised in New York and then moving to Texas, where his father worked as a manager of concessions for the Dallas Cowboys, Malone has blended his southern roots with his hip-hop background.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

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