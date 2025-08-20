Post Malone finds his country rhythm in Utah with horses, fly fishing, and going 'naked in the woods'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Post Malone fully embraced his country origins after making a name for himself in the world of hip-hop.

The "Sunflower" singer recently planted roots in Utah, which he claimed is the perfect place to raise his three-year-old daughter.

Malone, whose full name is Austin Richard Post, admitted that he takes it one day at a time when it comes to fatherhood, and strives to enjoy the little moments with his baby girl.

GRAMMY NOMINEE POST MALONE'S COUNTRY MUSIC CHALLENGES TRADITIONAL STEREOTYPES: EXPERT

The "Circles" singer pondered lessons learned among the highlights he's experienced as a dad.

MORGAN WALLEN BOWS OUT OF GRAMMY RACE DESPITE RECORD-BREAKING COUNTRY ALBUM

"Kids are little sh--s and they’re beautiful at the same time," Malone told GQ as the new SKIMS ambassador. "And ... Well, being a dad, I take it a day at a time. I think it’s important that way. We’re learning every day.

"I don’t know what the hell I’m doing, and neither does she. She’s just figuring it out."

"Well, being a dad, I take it a day at a time. I think it’s important that way. We’re learning every day." —

He added, "It’s really sweet. My house has been under construction for about two years now, and we finally just finished the main bit of it. And there’s this big hallway where she can ride her bike and she has this little toy horse, and she rides up and down and just f---ing giggles the whole f---ing time."

"It is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced in my life. I’m pretty pumped on that. It’s pretty cool. It’s bada-- to be a dad."

Malone secretly welcomed his own child in 2022 with his former partner. During an appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," the artist casually recalled, "[At] 2:30 in the afternoon, I went and I kissed my baby girl."

"What baby girl? Are you referring to your girlfriend or you have a baby?" the radio host asked. "No, that’s my daughter," Post responded, adding he would keep details of his daughter private. "I want to let her make her own decisions."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The "Congratulations" musician admitted he's listening to a few different tunes though with his little one around.

"She loves ‘Paw Patrol.' She loves the ‘Pup Pup Boogie,’" Posty said. "She loves ‘Pororo,’ it’s like a Korean penguin. And they sing a bunch of great songs, and they’re catchy as f--k. I might steal some melodies, but probably not. I don’t want to get in trouble."

He added, "And she loves George Strait. She loves the steel guitar, which I’m pretty pumped about."

Malone praised his daughter's dance moves and noted her quick wit keeps him on his toes.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Jelly [Roll] was opening up [on tour] and she went out to watch Jelly and her grandparents asked her, ‘Who’s a better singer, Jelly Roll or your dad?’" he recalled.

"She goes, ‘Jelly Roll.’ And I know she’s f---ing with me."

Malone isn't afraid to have fun, and admitted the opportunity to become an underwear model landed – quite literally – in his lap.

"In Utah, it gets very, very, very cold. And some way or another I found this comforter robe," he told the outlet. "Whenever I went out to smoke at night, I would always put this on, and it was probably the most comfortable thing I’ve ever worn in my entire life.

"From there, it just snowballed out of control to the point [where now] I’m naked in the woods. Well, not naked. But you can’t see the underwear anyways. They’re camouflage."

Malone made a name for himself in the hip-hop world with his 2016 debut album, "Stoney," which featured the wildly successful song "Congratulations." He returned to his southern roots for his sixth studio catalog dedicated entirely to country music, "F-1 Trillion."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The "Sunflower" singer was born in New York and moved to Texas at a young age after his father became the manager of concessions for the Dallas Cowboys. While Malone recorded much of his older music in studios around LA, he worked on his new album in Nashville.

When he is in Los Angeles, he explained to Kelleigh Bannon for Apple Music , "it's always like someone wants something from you. And that's something I didn't see often in Nashville."

In LA, he said, "there's always something to do, which isn't bad, [but] it's just not conducive to a work environment for me at least."