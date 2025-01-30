Grammy nominee Post Malone's country music challenges traditional stereotypes: expert

Post Malone's gone country, and it's challenging "traditional country stereotypes," according to one music expert.

The star's genre shift landed him five of eight Grammys nominations. The artist is up for best recording package with his album "F-1 Trillion," and best country album.

His song featuring Morgan Wallen, "I Had Some Help," was nominated for best country song and best country duo/group performance. Meanwhile, the rapper's country collaboration with Beyoncé, "Levii's Jeans," was nominated for best pop duo/group performance.

"F-1 Trillion" also features a handful of big-name country artists, including Wallen, Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson and Jelly Roll.

The singer's decision to align himself with country stars already at the top of the charts "generally fast-tracks" a transition, according to branding expert Doug Eldridge.

"When compared to 'country western' of 40 years ago, modern country is more up-tempo and pop-infused but still built around a core group of relatable issues: love, loss, faith, family and America," Eldridge told Fox News Digital. "It's arguably never been a better time for Malone — or anyone else — to dip their toes in the warm waters of country music."

Post Malone debuted his country album, "F-1 Trillion," Aug. 16, days after he performed for the first time at the Grand Ole Opry. The singer was introduced by country star Brad Paisley, who is featured on Post Malone's single, "Goes Without Saying."

However, Post Malone's country reinvention has been "in the making for years," according to industry expert Lyric Mandell, co-founder of artist development and media management firm Tutti Agency.

"Since 2015, Post Malone has hinted at his eventual dive into country and folk music, once tweeting that he would fully embrace the genre by the time he turned 30," Mandell explained to Fox News Digital.

"Now, just under 30 and true to his word, he continues to lean into personal narratives that have always defined his music, like struggle and nostalgia, while leaning into country music’s emotional core and killer collaborators. The transition doesn’t feel forced because it isn’t; it’s a logical next step rather than a trend-chasing pivot that has been in the making for nearly a decade.=

"From a media theory perspective, Post Malone’s shift mirrors the shifting landscape of country music, where artists like Jelly Roll and now Post Malone are challenging traditional country stereotypes," she added. "The genre is embracing a rawer, more diverse group of artists who blur the lines between country, rock and hip-hop. This shift creates the perfect conditions for Post Malone’s crossover to feel both innovative and organic."

Post Malone hasn't completely changed his tune. He worked alongside pop star Taylor Swift in 2024 to release "Fortnight," which has also been nominated for multiple Grammys. The duet is up for song of the year, record of the year and best music video.

"Genres suck," Post Malone previously told The New York Times. "It’s easier to catalog music that way. But at a certain point — and the cool thing is that it’s moving towards this — why can’t you mix all this together and make something that’s truly unique to you?"

The move "reflects a broader trend of genre-bending" in today's music industry, Mandell said.

"For him, this transition doesn’t feel like an abrupt evolution or total reinvention, but rather a natural shift. His music has always been rooted in the storytelling traditions that are fundamental to both genres."

Post Malone's country reinvention began in his personal life. The rapper moved from Los Angeles to Utah in 2019.

"I love living here in Cottonwood Heights," Malone previously said in a video shared by the city. "It’s the most amazing place ever, and I have had such a great time over these years, and I love you guys, too."

The singer has become a part of the community, performing at the NBA All-Star Game in Salt Lake City in 2023. Post Malone also helped design a Raising Cane's restaurant in Utah's Midvale.