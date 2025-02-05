Beyoncé, Jelly Roll and Post Malone's songs capitalize on country music 'backbone of American culture': expert

Country has been dominating the charts and pop culture at large, drawing in artists like Beyoncé, Post Malone, and Jelly Roll as the genre goes completely mainstream.

Beyoncé picked up two Grammys for her "Cowboy Carter," album on Sunday: best country album and album of the year.

"Country music has always been and is a backbone of the American culture and the music scene," Kathy Fielder, CEO of Thrive by Kathy Fielder, told Fox News Digital.

Dr. Lyric Mandell, co-founder of Tutti Agency and director of media and public relations at MOXY Company, also pointed to the advent of streaming for the genre’s shift to even wider audiences.

BEYONCÉ HONORS FIRST RESPONDERS IN GRAMMYS SPEECH FOR ALBUM OF THE YEAR WIN

"The popularization of streaming platforms has revolutionized how country music integrates into mainstream pop culture, significantly expanding its reach and influence," she explained. "Streaming has not only eliminated geographical barriers, allowing country music to reach global audiences but has also reshaped music consumption. This shift makes genre-blending more achievable, as platforms and playlists now categorize songs based on themes or vibes rather than strict genre lines. As a result, artists can reach broader audiences in ways that were not possible before."

Post Malone, previously known for his more hip-hop and rap-infused style, also went country with his recent album, "F-1 Trillion," collaborating with stalwarts of the genre like Brad Paisley, Christ Stapleton, and Blake Shelton.

He also scored a hit with his song "I Had Some Help," featuring Morgan Wallen.

And Jelly Roll began his career predominantly as a rapper as well but found more and more success as he transitioned to country music, earning a CMA for new artist of the year in 2023 and a nomination for entertainer of the year in 2024.

JELLY ROLL EMBRACES ROLE IN COUNTRY MUSIC REVOLUTION AFTER OVERCOMING ADDICTION AND PRISON TIME

He told the New York Times in December, "Three years ago I was looking at the country world and I thought by letting me in, it had become broader than it had ever been. And then I look at this year and I go, dude, it was still a PVC pipe back then. This is a full-blown tunnel now."

"I think we are seeing more artists shift to country from both a fiscal and cultural lens. From a financial standpoint, country music audiences are some of the most loyal listeners, and the genre still somewhat prioritizes more financially beneficial dissemination methods like album sales and radio play, as opposed to other genres that almost wholly rely on streaming. This allows artists a potentially more stable path toward monetization," Mandel said.

"Country music has always been and is a backbone of the American culture and the music scene." — Kathy Fielder, CEO of Thrive by Kathy Fielder

"But more so than just finances, country music offers something that most other genres lack: longevity. Many artists may see country music as a maintainable genre as they age, as it focuses more on authentic storytelling at every stage instead of gimmicks or fleeting social commentaries."

Fielder noted, "Country is the new mainstream. There is so much artistic leeway within the country music genre, and it’s exciting to see artistry come alive and make an emotional impact on the music scene."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

One of the biggest country songs of the past year was Shaboozey’s hit "Bar Song," which blended an interpolation of the 2004 hip hop song "Tipsy" by J-Kwon with country guitar and strings.

Shaboozey spoke about the shift in the genre with The Guardian last summer, saying, "Open-mindedness, that’s what it’s like now. We just have access to so much music now – people have these different discovery points. I can’t speak as to why those people are finding a discovery point now, but, you know, the more the merrier."

"The recent success of crossover acts has ultimately paved the way for more artists to consider the shift to country, as these artists have illustrated that country is both lucrative and viable—even for those who fit outside the genre’s traditional mold," Mandel said. "Given the widespread success of such shifts, I think we will likely see more artists toe-dipping into the waters, though their success will be determined by how audiences perceive their authenticity."

Another element aiding country music's takeover is the prevalence of its brightest stars on shows like "American Idol" and "The Voice."

WHY IS MORGAN WALLEN SO FAMOUS? A LOOK AT HOW THE COUNTRY STAR GOT HIS START ON 'THE VOICE'

Blake Shelton served as a coach on the NBC singing competition for 12 years, putting him in millions of viewers’ homes weekly.

"Blake was a pioneer for country music and his understanding of why his genre and country music scene is so impactful is genius," Fielder said. "He is most definitely one of the pioneers in helping promote country music and inspire followers to understand the value and basis of country music."

Mandel agreed, saying, "The involvement of country music stars on these shows not only primes audiences with the idea that country music is a visible and accepted part of the mainstream but also demonstrates its versatility and broad appeal. By coaching artists across various genres, these country music artists have shown how the genre intersects with and enriches other musical styles."

Other country stars who have coached on "The Voice" include Reba McEntire, Dan+Shay and now Kelsea Ballerini.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Ballerini recently spoke about Beyoncé’s nomination in the country category and the ongoing shift of artists embracing country.

"To me, you don’t have to be a country artist to make a country record," she said on Sirius XM’s "Fierce Women in Music" podcast. "Those don’t have to exist in the same plane. I’m a country artist, but I’ve done pop songs. That’s OK. So why isn’t it OK the other way around? That doesn’t make sense."

"I don’t really understand the other opinions other than, like, it’s amazing to have huge, respected artists in other genres come in and celebrate ours," she added, addressing some online complaints about the "Texas Hold ‘Em" singer’s nominations. "I don’t understand why that would be anything but great."

According to Mandel, "The shifting landscape of the music industry presents significant opportunities for traditional country artists. Despite facing stiff competition from genre giants like Beyoncé and Post Malone, these country musicians ultimately benefit from embracing the evolving nature of the genre and engaging in cross-genre collaborations."

Fielder suggested, that current country stars aren't "adapting" to the landscape just yet.

"I think country has been setting a new music trend over the last few years that is creating the next huge movement in music. The business of music is a legitimate industry, and I think we are all witnessing the phenomenon of a new and trendsetting genre leading with stars of incredible magnitude. The CMA heard what their audiences needed, responded to it, and is trailblazing a new era in music."

WATCH: COUNTRY MUSIC STAR: 'PEOPLE ARE CRAVING COUNTRY ROOTS'

Taylor Swift, who presented the best country album award to Beyoncé at Sunday night’s ceremony and walked away empty-handed for her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department," got her start in the genre but has long since become a full-blown pop star.

According to Fielder, there may be a temptation to return to the genre that gave her a start.

"The country music phenomenon we are witnessing with artists such as Jelly Roll and Teddy Swims was truly pioneered by Taylor Swift’s transition from country to pop. Taylor left a void in the country music scene and country music fans were left waiting for artists of her prowess to dominate the charts," she said. "We are witnessing a shift in music genre, and it’s exciting to see where it will lead with such extraordinary artists leading the charge."

Mandel also speculated Swift may make a country return.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"However, Swift is notoriously difficult to predict given her status as a musical powerhouse, which ultimately grants her the freedom to explore any creative path. Nonetheless, considering that she has yet to release her re-recording of her debut album, I could see a country album or tracks naturally following its release. This would align with both her musical evolution and her penchant for revisiting and revitalizing her earlier work. A return to country music would not only be a nod to her origins but also a strategic embrace of the genre’s current resurgence in mainstream popularity. Whether this speculation comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it’s certainly within the realm of possibility for an artist known for both her musical versatility and her strategic career moves."