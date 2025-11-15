Jelly Roll battles severe isolation and illness during grueling foreign tour

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jelly Roll hit a breaking point on his music tour.

During the Australia leg of his tour, the country star admitted he has reached one of the lowest points he’s faced in years — while thousands of miles away from his family and support system.



The 40-year-old singer, born Jason Bradley DeFord, spoke candidly during an appearance on the "No Filter with Kate Langbroek" podcast, sharing that the long-distance trip challenged him in ways he didn’t expect.

"I’m falling apart. It’s a horrible week. I’m doing the worst mentally I’ve done in a long time," the "I Am Not Okay" crooner shared.

"I’m really far from home and it’s really hitting me that I’m really far from home, like in an anxious way … I’m not having fun and I want to go home."

Jelly Roll performed six shows across Australia from Oct. 25 to Nov. 4 — his debut run in the country — before a scheduled final concert in Auckland, New Zealand, on Nov. 8.



He canceled the Auckland show at the last minute due to illness, marking a rare instance of him missing a performance.

On the podcast, Jelly Roll explained that his physical sickness had a domino effect on his mental state as the demanding travel schedule continued.



He said the trip abroad had "f---ed my stomach up," adding that his health issues quickly hit his overall well-being.

"When my stomach’s not right, nothing’s right. My mind’s not right. Everything. I’m just not thinking clear," he said.

Jelly Roll additionally said the logistics of the Australia trip — especially the lack of tour buses — intensified his sense of feeling alone.

"I’m having to be super isolated. I don’t like it," he revealed. "I’m spending a lot of time in my hotel room by myself, just in my head. I don’t like it. I miss my family a ton."

He shared that he was using breathing exercises to steady himself and "talking myself through" the illness, but admitted that every part of him wanted to return to Tennessee.

"Everybody wants to go home when they’re sick. That’s just in us," he said. "I just don’t feel good, so I just want to go home."

The grueling tour also coincided with another tense moment overseas.

Jelly Roll recently claimed Louis Vuitton employees in Sydney treated him "like a criminal" during a shopping trip, sharing a video on social media describing the experience.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated star said employees looked at him as if he were about to "rob" the store.

"Hey man, the Louis Vuitton in Sydney legitimately just treated us like we were finna [sic] come in and rob that place," the musician, wearing a backward ball cap, said in the clip.

"I have never been looked at more like a crim … Listen, the last time I was looked at like a criminal this bad … I was an actual criminal this bad," he said.

The "Save Me" singer has never shied away from discussing the darker chapters of his past, including legal troubles and previous addiction struggles.

In 2023, Jelly Roll said his first major run-in with the law happened as a teenager.

He was 16 when he was arrested and charged as an adult with aggravated robbery and possession with intent to sell.

Jelly Roll served more than a year behind bars, followed by seven years of probation.