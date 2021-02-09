Armie Hammer not a suspect in California death investigation after online rumor swirls: Police

Armie Hammer is not a suspect in a recent death investigation in Calif., police say, shutting down an online rumor.

On January 31, human remains were found in the desert in San Bernadino County, the Hi-Desert Star reports.

According to the outlet, the San Bernadino County Sheriff's Department is conducting a death investigation and a coroner is investigating the remains, which have not been identified but have been determined to be human.

Per Page Six, rumors swirled online that Hammer was a suspect in the investigation, but police told Fox News otherwise.

"Armie Hammer's name hasn't come up as a suspect at all," said Jodi Miller with the Department. "We have no plans to investigate him."

According to Page Six, rumors of Hammer's alleged involvement began on social media after an Instagram account shared posts claiming that a shocking story about the 34-year-old actor will soon be published, suggesting that's why his talent agency WME dropped him.

Online speculation alleged that Hammer was in the area working on a construction project, the outlet reported.

Hammer is at the center of an alleged sexual abuse/cannibalism scandal after messages he allegedly wrote -- they have not been verified -- were leaked, containing sexually graphic fantasies and references to cannibalism.

Since then, the "Call Me By Your Name" star has found himself at the center of allegations of alarming behavior from his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze and has been dropped by WME.

He also exited the film "Shotgun Wedding" shortly before production was set to begin and reportedly is no longer attached to star in Paramount+'s "The Offer" amid the ongoing scandal.

According to Page Six, the Instagram account responsible for the original allegations against Hammer responded to the rumors that a bombshell report is imminent.

"Holy s--t. I know what’s going to come out. It’s bad. Really bad," they reportedly wrote. "Like I’m shaking and feel like I’m gonna throw up bad and I’m [with] my whole family."

They added: "What he and his friends have done is worse than anything I have posted. Justice will be served."

Reps for Hammer and WME did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.