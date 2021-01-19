Armie Hammer may be replaced by Josh Duhamel in upcoming movie 'Shotgun Wedding'

Armie Hammer's replacement for the upcoming film "Shotgun Wedding" may have been found.

"Transformers" star Josh Duhamel is reportedly in talks to take on the role left vacant by Hammer when he exited the picture amid an ongoing messaging scandal.

According to Deadline, Duhamel is being eyed to join the flick alongside Jennifer Lopez to portray her groom-to-be. The film follows the couple as they start to get cold feet, but things take a turn for the worse when their entire party is taken hostage.

Jason Moore will direct the film for Lionsgate, which was written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether.

The outlet reports that filming can begin as soon as next month if Duhamel, 48, signs on.

Outside of his work in the "Transformers" franchise, Duhamel is known for appearing in the films "Safe Haven" and "When in Rome." He's received multiple Daytime Emmy nominations for his work on "All My Children," bringing home an award in 2002.

Reps for Duhamel and Lionsgate did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

News of Hammer's departure from the film broke last week after messages that were allegedly written by him -- they have not been verified -- containing references to cannibalism and sexually explicit content were leaked.

"Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

Hammer echoed the information in his own statement, provided to Variety.

"I’m not responding to these bulls--t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."