‘Pioneer Woman’ star Ree Drummond’s daughter Alex reveals engagement: ‘Waiting for someone to pinch me’

Ree Drummond's daughter, Alex, is engaged to her college boyfriend.

"Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!” Alex, who often shares Drummond’s Food Network spotlight, wrote on Instagram on Sunday.

She continued, captioning a series of engagement photos: “Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!!. I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!"

Alex shared the lively images, which were taken by a close pal, of the moment Scott got down on one knee. For the occasion, she donned a flowing pastel pink summer dress and white sandals. Meanwhile, Scott kept things simple, wearing a beige blazer, dark blue slacks and brown shoes.

Drummond could barely contain her own excitement as she also gave her blessing of the newly engaged couple when she posted a portrait of her daughter and soon-to-be son-in-law.

"These two are gonna have so much fun together,” she wrote. “We love you, Alex and Mauricio! 🤠😭😍"

Drummond said she was actually in attendance for the special proposal and detailed the big moment on her website – giving Scott praise for “pulling it off perfectly!”

The chef said Scott had been planning the proposal “for quite some time” all under the ruse that Scott and his brother, Carlos, had to pick Alex up from her Dallas-area apartment for his stepmother’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Alex was none the wiser as she was under the impression the big day was merely a celebration dinner.

“Maurico and Carlos's dad called and said they'd be ‘thirty minutes late’ which meant the three of them needed to kill time,” Drummond wrote. “So they decided to check out Nasher Sculpture Center, which is temporarily closed to the public, but open for private moments like this. Mauricio had arranged all of this ahead of time.”

She added: “As the three of them entered the grounds, little did Alex know that her family and Mauricio's family were hiding in this room, where we had a (very distant) view of the spot where Mauricio planned to propose.”

Drummond quipped that Alex quickly caught on to what was happening around her and lit up with anticipation.

"I couldn't help but laugh remembering Ladd's proposal to me, which went something like this: 'Hey, Smith—you wanna get married?' Times are sure different now!" Ree recalled of her husband, Ladd Drummond.

Love is beautiful,” Drummond added of Alex and Scott’s engagement.