'Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond shows off weight loss in new selfie

Ree Drummond is known for her skills in the kitchen but now she's a gym pro as well.

The Food Network star, 50, posted a selfie on social media on Wednesday, which showed off her recent weight loss.

"We interrupt our regularly scheduled cowgirl floral attire to bring you this outside-the-elevator, slightly boho selfie," she captioned the photo. Drummond added how she went down a pants size in just a month because of her hard work.

The celebrity chef has been busy on the rowing machine and passing the time by watching one of her new favorite show, "The Handmaid's Tale."

"These jeans are a size smaller than I’ve worn for (quite) awhile and even though they were skin-tight (as you can probably see) and a long top was required, they buttoned," she wrote.

"I attribute this to spending the last month only allowing myself to watch a show I’ve been wanting to watch (one that I’m not going to trivialize by inserting it into this fashion and fitness post) if I did so on my rowing machine. It just took two full seasons for the buttoning to be successful. In other news, Elisabeth Moss is everything," Drummond added.

In April 2019, Drummond told People magazine that she was trying the keto diet -- which follows a high-fat, low-carb approach -- and incorporating some of the diet's guidelines into her own recipes.

"Last summer, I kind of dove into the keto world and enjoyed it," she said. "It was a good exercise" but eventually "settled back into a more sustainable, realistic way of eating."

"It's been really fun to come up with versions of really delicious dishes that you can take a few steps to make them lower in carbs,'' Drummond added.

She also told Los Angeles Times that she has "mastered the art" of "tasting food" and not "inhaling" it when it comes to making new recipes but Drummond admitted that while creating new recipes she has in the past gained about 5 to 10 pounds cooking and testing.