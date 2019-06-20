'Pioneer Woman' star Ree Drummond's daughter arrested for underage drinking: report

Food Network star Ree Drummond’s daughter, Paige, was reportedly arrested and charged with possession of alcohol by a person under the age of 21, as well as public intoxication.

Drummond stars as the host of the cooking and lifestyle show “The Pioneer Woman,” where she shares her recipes and tips as a mother of four living in Oklahoma. She is married to Ladd Drummond and together they share 21-year-old daughter Alex, teenage sons Bryce and Todd as well as 19-year-old Paige.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Paige was arrested in April in their home state for allegedly being drunk in public and being in possession of alcohol. The documents say the crime is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fee of up to $500. The outlet reports that she was at least in possession of an open beer container, which carries a 30-day jail sentence, a fine of up to $100 or both.

However, it doesn’t seem like the celebrity's daughter will be doing any prison time for the incident. E! News reports that the district attorney approved a request to dismiss both counts from Paige's record in May after she paid a little more than $400 in court fees.

Representatives for Drummond did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the matter.

Despite the legal dust-up, family living is still the Food Network host’s brand. Last year she opened up about her secret to a long-lasting marriage and the struggles she and Ladd faced early on.

"We don’t go to sleep in each other’s arms – we like our space – but our feet always touch,” Ree told People. "I know that if our feet touch before we go to sleep at night, we’re not going to bed upset or angry. If we’ve had a little disagreement, as long as our feet touch, it’s all good."