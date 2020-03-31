Pink belts out moving gospel song during son's bath time: 'Faith is always a comfort'

Pink is moving her fans to tears with an impromptu gospel performance.

The 40-year-old star sang "Joyful, Joyful" during her son's bathtime on Sunday and published the moving video to her Instagram the following day.

"Bath time at the Hart house, are you ready for gospel Sunday?" the mom of two asks her son Jameson, 3, before the kiddo starts singing "Joyful, Joyful."

"That's right," responds Pink, who then belts out the tune.

"I used to sing gospel in philly and it always put my heart at ease," Pink wrote in the caption, explaining her decision to share the moment with her fans.

"Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub," she added. "I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y’all’s."

The songstress's fans immediately flooded her comments section to praise the performance.

"Thank you from a tired RN just home from work!" one person wrote.

"I used to feel so rebel listening to your music when I was 16... and now with 36 I feel calm and with hope. THANK YOU! God bless you and your family and your voice!" said another individual.

"Crying......brought joy to my ♥️" wrote one person.

"You are amazing. In times like this you can still bring out the Joy and share it with the world ❤️ ! I love you so much your such a beautiful person with a heart of gold!!!!!" commented another.

In addition to singing, Pink took to Instagram last week to share with her fans how else she has been spending her time while self-isolating: cutting her hair.

At the time, the "So What" singer showed off her new hairdo, revealing that she cut it herself after indulging in a few adult beverages.

"Last night, I got an idea: 'I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?'" she jokingly pondered in the clip.

The singer then pulled back her beanie, revealing a short cut with a bald patch over her right ear. She had also shaved her hair above her ears, but unevenly, so her left side was cut lower than the right.

"Look what I did," she said before asking her social media followers: "What do you think? A good look?"

At the very end of the video, Pink offered her fans a piece of advice. "Stay safe. Stay home," she said. "Cut your own hair. Screw it."

