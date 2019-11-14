Pink says she's planning on taking a break from music in 2020

Pink had a big night at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

Not only did she perform her song "Love Me Anyway" with Chris Stapleton, but her whole family was there to watch her.

Before the show started, Pink, 40, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about bringing her husband Corey and two kids, Willow and Jameson, to events like the CMAS.

CMA AWARDS 2019 COMPLETE WINNERS LIST

"They just make it fun for me. They have so much fun," Pink explained. "There's just so much to see, and it's really cool. This is (Willow's) second CMAs."

The "Walk Me Home" singer also dished on her upcoming wedding anniversary. In January, she and her husband will celebrate 14 years of marriage.

PINK REMEMBERS SMOKING 'A LOT OF WEED' WHILE FILMING HER FIRST MUSIC VIDEO SHE COULD BARELY KEEP HER EYES OPEN

"He deserves a trophy!" Pink joked. "We used to make a big deal out of it, now we're just lucky to be together."

Finally, Pink revealed that she's planning on stepping away from the microphone in 2020 following the conclusion of her world tour and the release of her latest album "Hurts 2B Human."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We did two and a half years of (music), and Willow's back in school now," said Pink. "Jameson's going to start pre-school soon.

"It's kind of the year of the family," she continued. "And Carey has a lot going on as well. He's super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it's his turn."