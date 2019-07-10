Pink fires back at 'parenting police' in Instagram photo of children: 'Opinions are like a--holes'

Pink is fed up with being told how to parent.

The pop singer posted a photo of her children on Instagram earlier this week, depicting them running through sprinklers.

She used the post as an opportunity to poke fun at a recent wave of negative comments directed towards her parenting on social media, captioning the photo, "Here’s a picture of my child running through water. It wasn’t even filtered. What a waste of water. And no helmet? I hope she had sunscreen. If she slips and falls she may be traumatized for life. And her mother wasn’t even there. I was..... gasp.... working!!!! In another country!"

She also added the hashtags, "#instagramisfun #f--ktheparentingpolice #ifyoufeellikeunfollowingpleasegoddoitquickly #opinionsarelikea--holes #somanya--holes"

The "Raise Your Glass" singer has been a frequent target for criticism on social media, with both her and husband Carey Hart being on the receiving end of numerous comments judging the couple on their parenting. One such instance occurred earlier this year when the star posted an image of her two children looking at a pelican, with her 2-year-old son, Jameson, missing a diaper.

Pink later deleted and re-uploaded the image, insisting she didn't realize her son was diaperless at the time she posted the picture. She then disabled comments on her posts entirely and blasted many of these mean-spirited commenters in a lengthy caption.

"There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper. I deleted it because you’re all f--king disgusting," the singer angrily wrote. "And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors, and the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives."

In an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in April, Pink described how the negative reactions to her posts affected her emotionally, claiming they left her in tears. She also vowed to cut back on how much she shares about her family on social media as a whole.

"People went as far as saying, 'Someone should call Child Services,' because he didn't have a diaper on, and 'How dare I?' — just some of the nastiest things," the singer told Ellen. "I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. ... I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done and I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it."

Pink's latest album, "Hurts 2B Human," was released back in April.