Pink says she'll no longer share photos of her kids after people comment 'just some of the nastiest things'

Pink says she’ll no longer share photos of her children on social media after receiving a slew of negative comments about her parenting abilities.

The 39-year-old mother of two appeared on Monday’s episode on “The Ellen Show” where she spoke with host Ellen DeGeneres about the decision to cut back on posting about her kids. The final straw came when she shared an image of her and her children admiring a pelican that flew into their room and allegedly stayed with them for about two hours.

Pink caught backlash online for the fact that her 2-year-old son, Jameson, was bottomless with no diaper in the beach photo despite the fact she edited out his private parts.

“We live on a farm. My kids are naked. It's what happens. I'm naked sometimes," Pink explained (via The Hollywood Reporter).

She continued: “People went as far as saying, 'Someone should call Child Services,' because he didn't have a diaper on, and 'How dare I?' — just some of the nastiest things," an emotional Pink said. "I cried so hard after that because I like to share my family. ... I'm prouder of my kids than anything I've ever done and I just won't share them anymore. I won't do it."

The star acknowledged that she has a responsibility to her kids, Jameson and 7-year-old sister Willow, given that she’s in the public eye. However, she takes issue with the “anonymous” keyboard warriors’ approach.

“There’s a kind way to be online. I’m open to kindness online," she said.

The image in question remains on Pink’s Instagram. However, she has since changed the caption to be a scathing lecture to the trolls that commented on her child’s bottomless appearance.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper,” she wrote. “I deleted it because you’re all f---ing disgusting. And now I’m turning off my comments and shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors.”

Pink concluded: “And the negativity that you bring to other people’s lives. There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Smfh. Here’s a picture of the pelican we obviously caught and abused for hours before dangling baby penis in its face.”

In her interview with Degeneres, Pink noted that she’s happy to engage with her online haters if she has the time. She previously fired back at critics of her opinions on the Covington Catholic school students after they were criticized for their behavior at a march for Native American people.