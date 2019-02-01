Christina Aguilera denies she tried to punch Pink but says she attempted to kiss her

Christina Aguilera denied she ever tried to punch fellow singer Pink but instead had a different recollection of their time together.

Aguilera, 38, was asked by host Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” about the alleged incident. In 2017, Pink went on the show and told Cohen that Aguilera swung at her while at a club. However, Aguilera did not appear to have the same recollection of the night.

“I heard about the story and I saw a clip of it,” she told Cohen. “It’s so funny because I’ve seen her ‘Behind the Music’ and I know she has some feelings about how the recording of ‘Lady Marmalade’ went down.”

CHRISTINA AGUILERA SET TO LAUNCH LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY IN MAY

Pink, Aguilera, rapper Lil Kim and Mya collaborated together to sing the hit ballad. Pink and Aguilera reportedly feuded while recording the song after arguing who would sing the high notes, People reported.

Aguilera said she was a bit “intimidated” by Pink while shooting the music video for the song. However, Aguilera acknowledged that Pink is “a different person now.”

“She’s a mom. She’s cool,” Aguilera said.

The “Beautiful” singer said that the two played a game of spin-the-bottle at a club one night.

CHRISTINA AGUILERA UPSETS FANS AFTER REPORTEDLY CHARGING MORE FOR PLUS-SIZE TOUR MERCHANDISE

“I was excited about a kiss. I was like, a kiss and all’s good,” Aguilera said. “And then she put her hand up like this [made a motion of covering her mouth] and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s what we’re doing? Alright.'”

Aguilera joked that she would never try to punch Pink.

“Look at her and look at me, I wouldn’t swing on her! She can beat my a--, are you kidding me?” she told Cohen.