Pink fires back at 'trolls' who criticized post of son, 2, without diaper

Pop star Pink fired back at mom-shaming trolls on Sunday who criticized her for sharing a picture of her 2-year-old son without a swim diaper.

The Instagram photo featured the 39-year-old singer with her two-year-old son and seven-year-old daughter standing by a pool while feeding a pelican. Social media users were quick to criticize Pink for evidently having her son circumcised.

In response, Pink deleted the photo, then reposted it with a lengthy caption.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real?” her post read. “As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper.”

She added that she’d turned off comments because of the “negativity” that social media and keyboard warriors bring to people’s lives, writing: “There is something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there Smfh.”