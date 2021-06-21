Piers Morgan dubs Meghan Markle 'Princess Pinocchio' while responding to Twitter critic

Piers Morgan took yet another jab at Meghan Markle while responding to criticism from a follower who seemingly alleged he was fired from ITV.

Morgan has been an outspoken critic of the Duchess of Sussex for many years. Most dramatically, he walked off the set of "Good Morning Britain" mid-telecast after being called out for his typically negative coverage of Markle following her explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan would later go on to reveal that he would not return to "Good Morning Britain" because he refused to apologize for his opinion on Markle. However, that didn’t stop him from responding to a detractor on Twitter who seemingly alleged in a since-deleted tweet that Morgan was given the boot by the network rather than voluntarily left his position at the daytime chat show on principle.

"ITV didn't get rid of me," Morgan wrote over the weekend. "I left GMB because I declined to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio."

PIERS MORGAN SAYS SHE STILL DOES NOT BELIEVE MEGHAN MARKLE AFTER BOLTING FROM SHOW

In addition to dubbing Markle with the new derogatory nickname, Morgan noted that he still works with ITV and touted an upcoming interview with Joan Collins that aired on the network hours later.

While Morgan is rarely shy about lambasting Markle, his "Princess Pinocchio" comment references the intense criticism he offered of her and Prince Harry after they made claims of racism against the royal family in their tell-all interview with Winfrey in March.

PIERS MORGAN JOINS FOX NATION'S 'TUCKER CARLSON TODAY' ON BEING 'SILENCED' FOR MARKLE FUROR, QUITTING GMB

At the time, the television personality was defended online by Sharon Osbourne , who subsequently exited "The Talk" after receiving criticism for ultimately enabling his comments, which many believe carried racist connotations.

While his defender is out of a job, Morgan may be positioning himself for a return to his former glory at ITV. In May, he confirmed that he is continuing to work with the network and that a return to "Good Morning Britain" is not out of the question.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I have had some quite random third-party feelers put out to see if I would consider a return to the show," he told The Sun at the time. "I don’t want to say on the record who, but a pretty close third-party."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Added the British pundit: "As the Americans say, they reached out — there have been approaches to test the water in the wake of their obvious ratings issues. "It makes me sad to see all the hard work we did to beat the BBC in viewing numbers evaporate so fast. It’s their problem to work out…but never say never."