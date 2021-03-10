Piers Morgan says he still does not believe Meghan Markle after bolting from show

Piers Morgan, the former co-host of ITV’s "Good Morning Britain," took to Twitter Wednesday to address his critics and make a case for free speech.

Morgan abruptly walked off the show’s set this week after a tense exchange with a fellow co-host. The network later announced that he severed ties with the show. He took to Twitter to show that the fallout did little to change his opinion on the matter.

"On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview," he posted. "I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more times with my opinions."

He posted the message attached to a picture of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill with his famous quote, "Some people’s idea of [free speech] is that they are free to say what they like, but if anyone says anything back, that is an outrage."

The TV host doubled down on those comments outside his home on Wednesday while speaking with Sky News.

"I don't believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth and I think the damage she's done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible," he said. "If I have to fall on my sword for expressing an honestly-held opinion about Meghan Markle and that diatribe of bilge that she came out with in that interview, so be it."

According to Deadline, Morgan's final show with "Good Morning Britain," in which he now infamously stormed off the set, was watched by a record-breaking 1.29 million people. The total viewership beat the show's competition, "BBC Breakfast," for the first time since it launched in 2014.

Morgan stormed off the show’s set after an exchange with co-host Alex Beresford.

Morgan has been critical of the Sussexes and was confronted by Beresford who criticized him for appearing to hold a grudge against Meghan over an earlier, unidentified slight.

Morgan walked off and said, "OK, I’m done with this. Sorry, no, can’t do this."

He later returned.

Morgan drew more than 40,000 complaints after saying he didn't "believe a word" of Meghan's claims of Royal Family racism and bullying. That prompted an investigation of Morgan by the United Kingdom's "Ofcom," or Office of Communications, under its "harm and offense rules."

Fox News' David Rutz contributed to this report