Piers Morgan walks off ‘Good Morning Britain’ set after tense discussion on royals

Piers Morgan, a co-host on "Good Morning Britain," stormed off the show’s set Tuesday after a tense exchange with co-host Alex Beresford over Prince Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Morgan, who has been critical of the Sussexes, was confronted by Beresford who criticized him for appearing to hold a grudge against Meghan over an earlier, unidentified slight.

"I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle and she cut you off," he said. "She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has. But yet you continue to trash her."

Morgan walked off and said, "OK, I’m done with this. Sorry, no, can’t do this."

He eventually returned to the set and told Beresford that they need to approach these topics in a "civilized manner."

"You launching into a pretty personally derogatory monologue on one of your colleagues probably isn’t one of the best ways to go about it," he said.

Morgan told Martha MacCallum on "The Story" on Monday that it was "pretty cowardly" of the couple not to identify the peerson told Harry about the concerns of Archie’s skin color-- by far one of the most severe allegations from the interview.

"You know, they said now apparently via Oprah, it wasn’t the Queen [Elizabeth II] or Prince Philip. Well, who was it?" he asked.

