Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Meghan Markle cleared by U.K.'s Ofcom: 'Do I get my job back?'

Piers Morgan's controversial comments about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey have been cleared by Ofcom.

The U.K.'s office of communications confirmed on Wednesday it had concluded its investigation into the former "Good Morning Britain" co-host's comments made on the ITV program on March 8, which drew more than 40,000 complaints.

"Today we’ve concluded our investigation into Piers Morgan’s comments on Good Morning Britain in the wake of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey," Ofcom tweeted.

Ofcom listed the investigation status as "not in breach," and in a summary called it a "finely-balanced decision."

MEGHAN MARKLE BULLYING CLAIMS 'RESCINDED' BY PALACE STAFF: REPORT

"Mr. Morgan's comments were potentially harmful and offensive to viewers, and we recognise the strong public reaction to them. But we also took full account of freedom of expression. Under our rules, broadcasters can include controversial opinions as part of legitimate debate in the public interest, and the strong challenge to Mr. Morgan from other contributors provided important context for viewers," the decision summary of the 97-page report reads.

"Nonetheless, we've reminded ITV to take greater care around content discussing mental health and suicide in future. ITV might consider the use of timely warnings or signposting of support services to ensure viewers are properly protected," it concludes.

Morgan reacted to the decision on Wednesday, asking his nearly 8 million Twitter followers if it means he will now get his job back.

"I’m delighted OFCOM has endorsed my right to disbelieve the Duke & Duchess of Sussex’s incendiary claims to Oprah Winfrey, many of which have proven to be untrue. This is a resounding victory for free speech and a resounding defeat for Princess Pinocchios. Do I get my job back?" Morgan wrote.

PIERS MORGAN DUBS MEGHAN MARKLE 'PRINCESS PINOCCHIO' WHILE RESPONDING TO TWITTER CRITIC

Morgan was initially met with backlash after saying he didn't "believe a word" of Markle's claims of royal family racism and bullying during a tense on-air exchange with his former co-host Alex Beresford over the couple's explosive interview with Winfrey. At the time, Morgan walked off the "Good Morning Britain" set, declaring, "OK, I’m done with this. Sorry, no, can’t do this."

One day later, his exit was confirmed by the network.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," ITV said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the bombshell conversation with Winfrey that aired on March 7, Markle said she felt suicidal and regretted believing the British royal family's claim it would "protect" her after marrying Prince Harry in 2018. After the birth of their son Archie in 2019, they quit their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States.

Morgan's TV scandal later led to drama at "The Talk" after Sharon Osbourne expressed support for his comments in an exchange with her former co-host Sheryl Underwood. Osbourne ultimately left the CBS talk show, leading Morgan to rip the network for caving to cancel culture.

ITV did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.