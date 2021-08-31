Expand / Collapse search
Meghan Markle
Published

Meghan Markle bullying claims 'rescinded' by palace staff: report

The Duchess of Sussex had been accused of bullying multiple staffers

By Leah Bitsky | New York Post
The two Buckingham Palace staffers who accused Meghan Markle of bullying reportedly rescinded their claims.

Royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand claimed in the epilogue of their newly updated biography "Finding Freedom" that "upon discovery" of a formal complaint by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s former communications secretary Jason Knauf, "two of the individuals mentioned in the email asked for any allegations made to HR about their experiences with Meghan to be rescinded" (via "Entertainment Tonight").

Knauf originally reported Markle’s alleged bullying in October 2018 "in an effort to protect staffers," according to a Times report published in March — just days before Harry and Markle’s bombshell tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of X was totally unacceptable," read the HR complaint, which redacted the employees’ names.

Claims of bullying made against Meghan Markle by palace staffers have reportedly been ‘rescinded’ after it was learned that the complaints were filed without the permission of those who were allegedly bullied.

Claims of bullying made against Meghan Markle by palace staffers have reportedly been ‘rescinded’ after it was learned that the complaints were filed without the permission of those who were allegedly bullied. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights," Knauf reportedly added. "She is bullying Y and seeking to undermine her confidence. We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behavior towards Y."

However, the Times apparently failed to report at the time that the staffers backtracked on their accusations upon hearing that Knauf had reported the alleged incidents without their permission.

"When it became known to [the two individuals], they each asked for the matter to be rescinded and for it to not become an official complaint," a source alleged to Scobie at Harper’s Bazaar in March.

While reps for Harry, 36, and Markle, 40, previously said the duo had no involvement in "Finding Freedom," the former "Suits" star reportedly copped to giving personal information to the authors.

At the time the accusations were made, the royal family swiftly promised to look into the allegations.

At the time the accusations were made, the royal family swiftly promised to look into the allegations. (Getty Images)

Page Six reported in April that "Finding Freedom" would be reissued in August with the addition of chapters about the couple’s Winfrey interview, Prince Philip’s death and the bullying allegations against Markle.

A spokesperson for Markle did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

