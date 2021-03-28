Piers Morgan calls Sharon Osbourne's exit from 'The Talk' an 'absolute disgrace'

Piers Morgan is standing by his friend Sharon Osbourne after she departed "The Talk" on Friday.

On Saturday, he tweeted his support for the TV personality, 68, and slammed CBS for caving to cancel culture.

"What's happened to ⁦@MrsSOsbourne⁩ is an absolute disgrace that shames CBS. Bullied out of her job for defending me against an invented slur of racism because I don't believe a liar. In tomorrow's Mail on Sunday, I'll tell MY truth about this woke cancel culture bulls*t," he wrote.

CBS confirmed Osbourne's exit in a statement to Fox News on Friday. The former reality star "has decided to leave" the long-running daytime talk show, per the statement.

SHARON OSBOURNE EXITS 'THE TALK'

The departure news comes a few weeks after a heated exchange between Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood, in which Osbourne expressed support for Morgan after he left "Good Morning Britain" over differing opinions about Meghan Markle following the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home," CBS's statement said.

It continued: "As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts."

PIERS MORGAN WRITES ABOUT MEGHAN MARKLE DEBACLE, RAILS AGAINST CANCEL CULTURE, 'WOKE BRIGADE'

Morgan, in a column for the U.K.'s Mail on Sunday, continued his rant against the "woke brigade."

"What’s happened to Sharon and me in the past fortnight isn’t really about Ms. Markle," he wrote. He said it "took real guts" for Osbourne to defend him "knowing it would enrage the ultra-woke crowd in Hollywood where she lives and works."

"It's about a far bigger issue than one delusional Duchess, and that's everyone's right to be free to express our honestly held opinions, forcefully and passionately if we feel like it."

He clarified that he doesn’t see himself as a "victim" or "canceled."

"But if our rights to free speech are denied, then democracy as we know it will die," he explained. "It's time to cancel the cancel culture before it kills our culture."

Fox News' Nate Day and Brie Stimson contributed to this report.