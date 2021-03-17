Sharon Osbourne wrestles with returning to 'The Talk' amid extended hiatus: 'I don't know whether I'm wanted'

Sharon Osbourne is opening up about her future on "The Talk" and the heated exchange that led to the show's extended hiatus.

The talk show, which sees Osbourne, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth as co-hosts, will not return until next Tuesday, a CBS spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

It's a result of an exchange that took place between Osbourne and Underwood on March 10 about Piers Morgan, who Osbourne backed following his controversial comments about Meghan Markle. Osbourne later apologized with a lengthy statement on social media to "anyone of color that I offended and/or to anyone that feels confused or let down by what I said."

Osbourne explains in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight why the discussion became as tense as it did.

For starters, Osbourne claims she was not sufficiently prepped about the discussion beforehand by producers and showrunners. Instead, she believes her co-hosts were supplied "written questions" while she was asked about discussing her support of Morgan just eight minutes before taping began.

"Sheryl turns around and asks me this question and....she was reading it off a card. It wasn't on my cards. And then Elaine [Welteroth]'s reading her questions and I'm like, 'I've been set up.' They're setting me up. My anger was like, I cannot believe this, I'm your sacrificial lamb," Osbourne recalled.

In addition to her previous support of Morgan -- who exited his role as co-host of "Good Morning Britain" following a debate he engaged in on the British show -- Osbourne specifically caught backlash for telling Underwood, "Don't try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me."

Osbourne says she understands she was wrong for saying this to Underwood, noting that her co-host "had just as much pain and probably fear as I did."

"I own up to what I did," Osbourne said. "I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should've never said stop her tears. She was hurting as I was hurting."

Osbourne continued: "I love Sheryl, I've apologized to Sheryl, she's not gotten back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time."

The embattled co-host added that she's unsure if she wants to return to "The Talk" following the March 10 episode because it's hard to tell if it's too late for some resolution.

"I wish we could go on and have a adult conversation calmly and work it out but I don't know whether we can," Osbourne explained. "I don't know whether it's gone past that. I would love to but I don't know whether I even want to go back. ... I don't know whether I'm wanted there."

As for claims Osbourne is "a racist," she insists that is not the case. She also discusses the importance of having up another discussion on-air about how younger generations can help people of her age understand where they're coming from. She specifically says this is something her co-host Welteroth can assist in.

"I very much want to listen to the youth," Osbourne said. "Do I have my finger on the pulse of what's going on, with the Black situation in this country? No. ... The ins and the outs of the way the younger generation feel right now, I don't have my finger on the pulse. Elaine does and Elaine very much wants to make this better and to have a conversation come out of this that will help other people and probably people of my age too that would help them."

"I am not a racist and if you can't have a go at your friend who happens to be Black, does that make me racist because I said certain things to my friend, but I said them on camera?" she asked.

Regardless of whether or not she returns, Osbourne said she will "keep apologizing" to Underwood.

"I have nothing but respect and so much affection for Sheryl. I don't want to hurt her," she said.

And in hindsight, Osbourne explained that she not only let Underwood down for "losing my cool," but she "let myself down."

Meanwhile, Underwood opened up about the situation on her podcast, Sheryl Underwood Radio, last week.

"I really didn't realize it was jumping off. I thought we were having a conversation like we normally do. But then I got a feeling that, wait a minute, this ain’t what it usually is," Underwood said, according to ET. "I also got another feeling of, OK, Sheryl, this is time for you to step up into the leadership position… this is time for you to show what you’re made of, and in a personal way. No matter what somebody says about you, I can show you something better than I can tell you."

Underwood added that she "still loves" Osbourne. She also said she's "falling in love" with the two newest co-hosts, Welteroth and Kloots.

"Sharon Osbourne is my friend. But the one thing I kept thinking was I love this 'Talk' family," she continued.