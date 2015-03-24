Petition to cancel '19 Kids and Counting' over 'LGBTQ fear mongering' garners more than 100,000 signatures

In only a few days, over 100,000 people have signed a petition to cancel TLC's reality show "19 Kids and Counting." The reason, to "end LGBTQ fear mongering by the Duggars."

The Change.org petition is in response to the reality show's matriarch Michelle Dugger being featured in a robocall in Fayettville, Ark. urging residents to oppose an anti-discrimination ordinance. The ordinance, according to robocall, would "allow men to use women's and girls' restrooms, locker rooms, showers, sleeping areas and other areas that are designated for females only."

PHOTOS: Jill (Duggar) Dillard's Pregnancy Album!

"I don't believe the citizens of Fayetteville would want males with past child predator convictions that claim they are female to have a legal right to enter private areas that are reserved for women and girls," Michelle says on the robocall, according to the petition.

The petition claims that the Duggar family has donated $10,000 to repeal the ordinance if it ever gets passed.

More On This...

The campaign to get "19 Kids and Counting" canceled is headed up by Jim Wissic who said the robocall was filled with "ignorance and fear mongering." His petition reads: "The claim that this ordinance would provide predators with access to women's restrooms in order to assault or leer at girls or women is nothing more than fear-mongering and spreading ignorance and hatred."

In reaction, "19 Kids and Counting" fans have issued their own petition to keep the show on the air. That one has garnered about 4,600 supporters.

TLC has yet to make a comment in regards to the petition to cancel the show but the Duggars did post a Bible verse about loving their enemies on the Christian family's Facebook page.

NEWS: Duck Dynasty Star Phil Robertson Breaks Silence: I'm Just Quoting What God Said

This petition comes after the reality stars were accused of taking down same-sex kiss pics from their "Kissing Challenge" on Facebook . The family has yet to respond to such accusations.

Season 9 of "19 Kids and Counting" premiered this past September.