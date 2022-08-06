Pete Davidson's tattoo tributes to Kim Kardashian: All his ink for the reality star

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

While Pete Davidson was dating Kim Kardashian, he showed his loyalty through tattoos.

The pair called it quits Friday after dating for nine months, a source told E! News.

Davidson, 28, and Kardashian, 41, got close after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live."

Weeks after rumors about their romance surfaced in October, they were spotted at Knott’s Scary Farm Halloween weekend with friends.

The former "Saturday Night Live" star decorated his body with a couple of tattoos for the "Kardashians" star.

He got his latest ink in May. Davidson was seen leaving the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles with a neck tattoo with the letters "KNSCP," according to Page Six.

Fans were quick to speculate that the letters are dedicated to the reality TV star and her four children with ex-husband Kanye West.

The "K" may stand for Kim, and the rest of the letters may be a tribute to the Kardashian-West children — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

In March, Kardashian boasted about Davidson’s body art dedicated to her on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got," the Skims founder remarked.

"I think my favorite one, it says ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer,’ and that one’s really cute."

While Kardashian is not yet a lawyer, the sentimental ink is dedicated to her pursuit of becoming one.

Before the "My Girl Is A Lawyer" tattoo emerged, things got testy between Davidson and Kardashian’s ex-husband West.

The "King of Staten Island" star also appeared to have a tattoo of "KIM" in black letters. That tat was revealed in now deleted screenshots of text messages between Davidson and West.

The rapper asked Davidson where he was after a heated exchange between the two, and the comedian responded with a shirtless selfie and a text that said "In bed with your wife."

Although Kardashian and Davidson decided to part ways, a source told E! News they still have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but their schedules and the long distance between them "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

The outlet clarified that the breakup does not mean Kardashian and West will attempt to rekindle their relationship.