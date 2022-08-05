Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson call it quits after 9 months together

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have their gone separate ways after nine months together.

A source told E! News that the couple still have "a lot of love and respect for each other" but found their schedules and the long distance "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

The source clarified with the outlet that this does not mean Kardashian and Kanye West will be reigniting their marriage.

"The divorce is moving ahead with Kanye," another source told E! News. "They are happily co-parenting."

Davidson and Kardashian first sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted enjoying time with friends at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The outing happened weeks after Kardashian hosted "Saturday Night Live."

By November, the two reportedly had begun dating.

The "Saturday Night Live" star appeared in the trailer for the second season of Hulu's "Kardashians" released in July. The "Skims" founder refered to Davidson as her boyfriend in the trailer and toward the end asked the comedian if he wants to shower with her.

"Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Kardashian asked Davidson in the trailer while Khloe Kardashian looks on surprised. In the footage, Davidson threw his phone up and quickly followed Kardashian.

Following the release of the trailer, Kardashian shared a series of photos of herself with Davidson to Instagram. She captioned the photos, in which she shared some PDA with a shirtless Davidson, with a tongue out emoji winking.

Prior to her relationship to Davidson, Kim was married to West for nearly seven years. The reality TV star filed for divorce in February 2021. The couple share four children: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3.

The "Yeezy" founder was outspoken in the past of his disapproval of Davidson and even made a dis-track with rapper, The Game, titled "Eazy."

In the track, West is heard rapping, "God saved me from that crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson's a--."

The news of Kardashian and Davidson's split comes on the heels of reports that the fourth lawyer on West's divorce team quit on Friday. US Weekly reported that a Los Angles court granted Samantha Spector to be removed from the case. A reason has not been shared at this time.