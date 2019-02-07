Ariana Grande unexpectedly responds to Pete Davidson, Kate Beckinsale relationship rumors

Ariana Grande is keeping a promise she made in her hit song "Thank U, Next": spending more time with herself, and she's "so good with that."

The 25-year-old singer has been keeping busy — from fixing misspelled tattoos to determining whether she'll attend (or perform at) the Grammy Awards. Yet somehow, the artist's former relationship with "SNL" star Pete Davidson, 25, still seems to follow her.

On Wednesday, Grande was bombarded with questions from paparazzi including one about her ex-fiancé's new rumored relationship with Kate Beckinsale — who's 20 years Davidson's senior.

While the singer-songwriter exited a media company's headquarters in California, a videographer asked Grande if she thought the pair was a good match.

"[They're] so cute!" Grande unexpectedly replied, according to footage released by TMZ.

Grande didn't comment any further, though her mother jokingly asked her daughter if she wanted her to answer the questions.

"Yes, please," joked the cameraman, who Grande later asked for restaurant recommendations.

The star neglected to comment on her reported decision to pull out of the Grammys Sunday because she was reportedly "insulted" producers said she couldn't perform her latest single "7 Rings," per Variety.

Davidson and Grande called it quits in October — less than five months after their relationship began.

Since then, Grande has shown no interest in starting anything new. In January, she replied to an article inquiring who she's dating now.

"Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions," Grande quipped.

Meanwhile, Davidson has apparently been getting cozy with Beckinsale. Rumors swirled after the two were spotted together after the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

"Pete and Kate were definitely getting their time in together socially,” a source who attended the same Globes after-party as the pair told Fox News in January. "Even though Pete and Machine Gun Kelly were basically attached at the hip all night, Pete and Kate found about 35 to 40 minutes where they got close on the patio."

"It was kind of romantic because as they were sipping Champagne, it started to rain a little bit and you could tell Pete was putting his best foot forward as a gentleman," the source added. “They were kind of flirty, and Kate was really into whatever it was Pete was saying to her. She was pretty loose and carefree."

Days later, Beckinsale gave a sassy response to a fan speculating about her new alleged romance.

"Dear heavens, Kate. Not Pete Davidson,” an Instagram user commented on Beckinsale’s black-and-white photo of her mother, actress Judy Loe.

"No that's my mother. Easy mistake,” Beckinsale responded.

