SNL sends Pete Davidson to get help after troubling Instagram post: report

"Saturday Night Live" creator Lorne Michaels is reportedly sending Pete Davidson to "get help" after the comedian posted a nearly suicidal message online hours before the show aired on NBC last weekend.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six that at some point Saturday night, Michaels made a decision to cut the 25-year-old from the show "to give Pete a break."

"His sketches were dropped before the early evening rehearsals," the tabloid reported.

PETE DAVIDSON MAKES BRIEF 'SNL' APPEARANCE HOURS AFTER CRYPTIC INSTAGRAM POST

Michaels, who is also an executive producer for the sketch comedy show, "pledged to help all he can, including sending Pete to get help. Everyone on the cast is hugely protective of him and were obviously upset — particularly Colin Jost and Michael Che on 'Weekend Update.'"

Around midday Saturday, Davidson posted a cryptic photo to Instagram which said: "I really don't want to be on his earth anymore. I'm doing my best to stay here for you but I actually don't know how much longer i can last. all I've ever tried to do was help people. just remember I told you so."

Davidson was confirmed to be fine Saturday by the New York Police Department, which visited NBC Studios to check up on him following the alarming post. He briefly appeared on Saturday night's show when he introduced musical guests Miley Cyrus, Mark Ronson and Sean Ono Lennon.

Earlier this month, Davidson stated on Instagram that he'd been bullied for months both before and after his split from fiancée Ariana Grande in October. He said he'd spoken about his borderline personality disorder and about "being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

PETE DAVIDSON TO BULLIES: I'D NEVER TAKE MY OWN LIFE

"I just want you guys to know. No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this," Davidson wrote at the time.

His most recent Instagram post followed a public spat between Grande and rapper Kanye West, in which West shot back at Grande on Twitter after she seemingly joked about his apparent feud with fellow artist Drake while trying to promote her new song.

Davidson commended West for his "bravery" for "standing up" for himself and speaking out about mental health issues. Grande later tweeted she was "so sorry i told a dumb joke," and said she understands what she said was "probably insensitive."

"i apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today," Grande tweeted to West. She later tweeted she was "downstairs" and "not going anywhere if you need anyone or anything. I know u have everyone u need and that's not me, but i'm here too." It's unclear if Grande was downstairs from Davidson at NBC at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.