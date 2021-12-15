Pete Davidson photobombs Stephen Curry’s 3-point record shot

Pete Davidson knows how to stand out in a crowd.

The 28-year-old sat courtside during the Golden State Warriors game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night in New York City and watched Stephen Curry set the new three-point record in the NBA.

He passed Ray Allen for most three-pointers made in NBA history with 2,974.

Davidson accidentally photobombed the basketball star in a photo captured just a second after Curry made the shot.

The "SNL" star donned a bright pink Michael Jackson sweatshirt and jeans as he sat next to fellow TV star Jon Stewart.

Other celebs in attendance included Spike Lee, Ed Burns, Adam Duritz, Michael J. Fox, Andy Grammer, Alicia Keys, Julito McCullum, Tracy Morgan, Chris Rock, Michael Strahan, Tierra Whack, and Ramy Youssef.

After Curry made the shot, the Warriors quickly committed a foul and called a timeout so Curry and the rest of his teammates could celebrate the accomplishment.

Curry shared hugs with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, teammate Draymond Green and Ray Allen, who was in attendance at the arena.

