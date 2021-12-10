Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus reveal they got matching tattoos after 'SNL' appearance

Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus marked their newfound friendship with some permanent ink in 2017.

The two first met when Cyrus, now 29, appeared on "Saturday Night Live," which features Davidson in its cast.

The two, who will host a New Year's Eve special this year, appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Thursday night to promote the gig and recalled meeting one another on the show – and what happened afterward.

"We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine," Cyrus recalled. The two played singing and dancing babies in a sketch that also featured Larry David, who interrupts their musical number to point out its silliness.

"We made this ‘SNL’ sketch where we were babies that were rapping – trap babies – one of the many brilliant ideas that I bring to the ‘SNL’ table," Davidson, 28, recalled.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer recalled David's appearance, in which he asks the musical group what they're doing.

"We said, ‘We babies,' and for some reason, we looked at each other and were like, ‘That’s a great tattoo,'" said Cyrus, who, like Davidson, famously has a number of other tats.

"We got a tattoo guy to come to 30 Rock," Davidson shared, with Cyrus noting that they "should have known that was [sketchy]."

"Then I burned mine off and you still have yours," revealed the actor.

Cyrus said she was unaware that her pal had gotten his tattoo removed until she saw a Smart Water ad that he appeared in, which featured him getting a tattoo lasered off. Upon seeing the ad, Cyrus thought, "Wait a minute, that's right where ‘We babies’ was."

The singer then showed that she still has the silly phrase inked on her foot, while Davidson showed his own, very faded tattoo.

"I stopped smoking weed the next day," the musician joked. "At least with Pete anyway."

