Warriors' Steph Curry breaks the NBA career 3-point record

Move over Ray Allen, Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter of all time.

The Golden State Warriors superstar drained the 2,974th 3-pointer of his Hall of Fame career during the first quarter of a game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

With 7:33 to go in the opening quarter, Curry nailed a shot from the right wing, and he waved his arms celebrating while running back down the opposite side of the court. The Warriors quickly committed a foul and called a timeout so Curry and the rest of his teammates could celebrate the accomplishment.

Curry shared hugs with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, teammate Draymond Green and Allen, who was in attendance at the arena. Curry also ran off the court and threw the record-breaking basketball to his father, Dell Curry.

Curry already owns two of the top three seasons for 3-pointers — including the only season with 400 3s — and now has the career record that Allen had held since passing Indiana Pacers great Reggie Miller in 2011.

"I think fans are attracted to him just because of his humility and his story and how hard he’s had to work, so from that standpoint, it transcends sports somewhat," Kerr said before the game.

After Curry set the record, Under Armour released a commercial commemorating the accomplishment.

"2,974 and counting…Congratulations to @Stephencurry30 on becoming the greatest 3-point shooter EVER. To commemorate this milestone and in our ongoing effort to Change the Game for GOOD, #CurryBrand is building 3 new courts in Oakland, Charlotte, and New York City," the company wrote on Twitter.