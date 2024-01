Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Pete Davidson's new one-hour comedy special was full of revelations.

The comedian's jokes ranged from his drug use and being high on ketamine at Aretha Franklin's funeral to his mom's private life and his urge to find his mom a partner after she's been single 23 years.

Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian several months, informed the crowd that he had a stalker who hand-delivered soiled undergarments to his mother while he was out of the country.

Here's a look at the biggest revelations from Davidson's latest stand-up comedy bit on Netflix, "Turbo Fonzarelli."

Aretha Franklin's funeral

The "Saturday Night Live" star began his third comedy show with a revelation from his 30th birthday in November.

He told the crowd as he approached the next chapter in his life, he realized he needed to "stop doing hard drugs" because "you can't be a drug addict in your 30s."

Davidson explained that he had been taking ketamine for the last "two or three years." The Drug Enforcement Administration's website says the drug is a "dissociative anesthetic that has some hallucinogenic effects."

To Davidson, ketamine is "magical." It was "embarrassing when you're not on ketamine anymore" because he had to deal with his actions during that two to three-year period.

One of those actions was being under the influence of ketamine at Aretha Franklin's funeral in 2018. At the time, Davidson attended the funeral with girlfriend Ariana Grande.

"I was out and about like that. That's not cool, you know? I was at funerals like that. That's f---ed up, right? I was at Aretha Franklin's funeral like that. Yeah, I have to live with that. You know what I mean? She'll never know, but still, that's not the point. You know what I mean?" Davdison said.

Pete segued into how Aretha would have been confused on why he was at her funeral before revealing the "joke" he made to her family.

"It's embarrassing," he recalled. "I was so high, I thought it'd be a good idea to go up to her family and go, 'Hey, I'm just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-T...s.'"

Celebrity crush

Davidson shared in his comedy special that his childhood celebrity crush made him question his sexuality.

Davidson said when he was 10, he was a big fan of "Titanic," specifically Leonardo DiCaprio.

"I thought I was gay, you know," Davidson began. "I was wrong, but I thought, at 10, because I was obsessed with Leonardo DiCaprio, I was in love."

"What a piece of a-- he was, oh my God," Davidson joked.

Stalker story

Pete admitted it was a "sad year" because he "lost his stalker."

Davidson shared that his first encounter with his female stalker was outside his house with the woman wearing a shirt with an image of him. He asked her to leave, and she did, which prompted the comedian to believe his stalker would leave him alone.

That was not the case.

After the incident, Pete left town, and his mother and her 79-year-old female friend, Terry, were watching his home.

"I told her, I was like, ‘Someone knows where we live, someone could come over and hurt you.’ And she goes, ‘No. No, they’re looking for you. They’re not gonna hurt me,’" Davidson explained. "And I was like ‘That’s fair, but could you humor me? This is scary. I have a stalker, and you just gotta be aware, in case she comes by.’"

The stalker knocked on his door while his mother and Terry were home, and his mother answered.

"She rings the doorbell. My mom answers and goes, ‘Hey, who are you?’ Stalker goes, ‘I’m Pete’s friend.’ My mom, of course, goes, ‘Well, come on in,'" Davidson recalled. "Stalker proceeds to watch 'Grey’s Anatomy' with my mom and Terry for three hours."

After several hours with the woman, Davidson explained that his mom gave him a call, explaining that his friend had stopped by. Once Pete realized it was his stalker in his house with his mother, he told her, "You’re under attack! Run for your f---ing life!"

The woman was arrested after she left a present for Davidson — pairs of soiled underwear.

Davidson's stalker was arrested after allegedly entering the comedian's home through a back door. According to Entertainment Weekly, she was charged with stalking, harassment, criminal trespass and trespass.

Davidson said the stalker was deemed unfit to stand trial and was placed in a psychiatric center.

Mom's private life

Davidson's comedy show was filled with jokes that involved his mother, especially her private life.

Pete shared that, after his father died, his mother remained single and celibate for the last 23 years.

"My mom's having a midlife crisis," Davidson began. "She's 55. She hasn't been with anybody since my dad died."

Davidson noted that his mom, Amy Davidson, is not up for dating.

"I'm trying to get her to date. She was like, ‘Your father was my man.' It was ’aw' at first, but it's been 20 years of this f---ing Nicholas Sparks bulls---. I'm tired of it."

He said his mom needed to "get out there" and urged her to download dating apps, such as Hinge and Bumble.

Davidson said his mom is a "good catch," and he's looking for her "suitor."