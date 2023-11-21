Expand / Collapse search
Leonardo DiCaprio wants to accomplish 'one more' thing before turning 50

'Killers of the Flower Moon' star celebrated his 49th birthday on Nov 11

By Lauryn Overhultz Fox News
Published
'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie Video

'Titanic' director James Cameron explains why he had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to appear in the movie

James Cameron told Fox News Digital Leonardo DiCaprio almost passed on playing Jack Dawson in "Titanic" because he thought the role was too easy.

Leonardo DiCaprio has one more thing he wants to do before he turns 50 next year.

DiCaprio, who turned 49 on Nov. 11, opened up about his goal for the next year after completing "Killers of the Flower Moon." The Martin Scorsese film debuted in theaters on Oct. 20.

"Good question," the actor said during an appearance on "Good Morning America" when asked about what he wanted to accomplish before hitting another milestone age. "You know what? Just one more movie."

LEONARDO DICAPRIO WANTED VILLAIN ROLE IN ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ DESPITE CONCERNS FROM STUDIO

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio wants to do "one more movie" before he hits his 50th birthday. (Michael Ostuni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"You're 49 years old. How the hell did that happen?" ABC's Chris Connelly quipped earlier in the interview.

"I have no idea," DiCaprio responded.

DiCaprio boasts nearly 50 credits as an actor after gaining fame in the '90s. The actor is most known for his appearances in "Titanic," "Wolf of Wall Street," "Inception" and "The Departed."

Some of his earliest work includes the TV show "Growing Pains," "Romeo + Juliet," "Marvin's Room" and "Catch Me If You Can."

Most recently, DiCaprio starred alongside Robert De Niro in "Killers of the Flower Moon." The actor starred in his first big role in the 1993 film "This Boy's Life," also with De Niro.

Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio on set

Robert De Niro, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio on the set of "This Boy's Life," based on the book by Tobias Wolff and directed by Michael Caton-Jones. (Photo by Warner Bros. Pictures/Corbis via Getty Images)

Filming the crime Western in 2023 was a reunion of sorts, as DiCaprio recalled De Niro introducing him to Scorsese.

"Well, in a lot of ways these two men that we're speaking to have been like cinematic father figures to me," DiCaprio said at a press conference for the film, via People magazine. "I got to do my first major starring role with Bob, and he and I worked together. He told Marty about me, and I've gotten to do six films with him now. And here we are 30 years later."

Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro at a premiere

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, recalled being introduced to Martin Scorsese by Robert De Niro, right. (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

"It's been this amazing experience to be able to work with both of them together and watch their shorthand too," DiCaprio shared of working on a film set with the longtime cinema legends. "The way that they sort of telepathically communicate things to one another on set by gestures and nods. And a whole scene can shift on a dime."

Leonardo DiCaprio attends a festival

Leonardo DiCaprio turned 49 on Nov. 11. (Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

