Matthew Perry cause of death listed as 'acute effects of ketamine'

‘The Five’ discusses how Matthew Perry’s death affects young people who grew up watching ‘Friends’ as the world mourns him.
The Los Angeles Medical Examiner listed Matthew Perry's cause of death as ketamine in an autopsy released Friday.
"Acute effects of ketamine" was listed as a cause of death in addition to drowning, according to the autopsy. Perry died on Oct. 28.
More information into Matthew Perry's passing was learned with the release of his death certificate. (Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images)
This is a developing story.
