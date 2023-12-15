Expand / Collapse search
Matthew Perry cause of death listed as 'acute effects of ketamine'

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Larry Fink , Tracy Wright Fox News
'The Five' reflects on the life and legacy of Matthew Perry Video

'The Five' reflects on the life and legacy of Matthew Perry

‘The Five’ discusses how Matthew Perry’s death affects young people who grew up watching ‘Friends’ as the world mourns him.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner listed Matthew Perry's cause of death as ketamine in an autopsy released Friday.

"Acute effects of ketamine" was listed as a cause of death in addition to drowning, according to the autopsy. Perry died on Oct. 28.

Matthew Perry in a grey suit and blue

More information into Matthew Perry's passing was learned with the release of his death certificate. (Mike Pont/WireImage/Getty Images)

This is a developing story.

