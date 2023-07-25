Pete Davidson ordered to do community service after crashing car into Beverly Hills home

Pete Davidson must complete 50 hours of community service after he crashed his car into a Beverly Hills home in March.

Authorities charged Davidson with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving on June 16.

"We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision," the DA's office said in an emailed statement at the time.

The "Saturday Night Live" alum pleaded not guilty on July 19 and was given judicial diversion, Fox News Digital can confirm. The 18-month diversion program includes 50 hours of community service and 12 hours of traffic school, both of which can be completed in New York.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office noted that Davidson's counsel had indicated the comedian would likely complete the community service with the New York Fire Department – where his late father worked before he was killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

"As the son of a 9/11 hero, we would be happy to provide Mr. Davidson an opportunity to do his required community service," the New York Fire Department told People magazine in a statement.

Davidson’s reps did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The car crash happened around 11 p.m. on March 4, near the intersection of Rodeo Drive and Elevado Avenue. Fox News Digital confirmed the comedian was traveling with a female passenger at the time of the crash. It was speculated to be Davidson's rumored girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders.

"Preliminary investigators believe speed may have been a factor," Lt. Reginald Evans told Fox News Digital at the time. No arrests were made and Davidson wasn't charged for months.

Lt. Moreno added, "Nobody was injured. Nobody at the home and nobody in the car."

The authorities claimed that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the car crash.

"We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences," the DA's statement said after Davidson was charged in June. "In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years. This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore. As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

