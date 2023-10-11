Pete Davidson admits he's trying to find his mom a date: 'She's a good catch'

Pete Davidson is looking to find his mom a hot date.

During his Tuesday night appearance on the "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Davidson discussed hosting the season 49 premiere of "Saturday Night Live" this week.

He is not the only one who's looking forward to it. The comedian shared that his mother, Amy, is very happy for him.

"She's very excited. She actually has been on the show almost as many times as I have. Like, she's always ready to go up," Davidson told Fallon. "And I'm really excited just because, like, I'm trying to find my mom someone to date."

He continued, "She hasn't been with anybody in like 23 years. So, like, yeah, and she's a good catch ..."

Davidson elaborated on how he's been searching for the perfect suitor for his mother. He said he's been "trying to find someone nice" and to take some pressure off of him.

"I really just want someone to take care of her," Davidson said, adding, "and to get her off my hands."

Prior to working on "SNL" as a cast member, Davidson revealed that Amy made him take the sanitation exam to be a garbage truck driver and would hound him for years to switch his profession.

"When I got ‘SNL,’ I called her, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be a guy on "SNL," Mom,'" he began. "And she was like, ‘Well, just so you know, the garbageman test is at the end of the month.’"

Davidson was originally slated to host "SNL" before the writers strike put a halt to the show. He told Fallon that the last time he was on the show was right before what was supposed to be his big debut.

"It's funny, any time I have something that I work really hard on that I'm, like, really proud of, either a national pandemic happens, and they're like, 'No premiere for you!' or then this writers strike happened," Davidson said. "So, yeah, I still think it might not happen."

Davidson also remembered learning how he got the hosting gig: Over a text message from "Saturday Night Live" producer Lorne Michaels.

"I got a classic Lorne text. He was like, 'There's a rumor going around that you're the host for the premiere.' And he goes, 'I guess it's true because I started it,'" Davidson said with a laugh.

Davidson left the show as a cast member after season 47. He was a member of the cast for eight seasons prior to his departure.