'Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison is the 'happiest I've ever been' after marrying at 60 in Vegas Elvis wedding

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Pawn Stars" host Rick Harrison shared that he is the "happiest I've ever been" after finding love again at 60.

On Jan. 3, the reality TV personality and Agripina "Angie" Polushkin, 42, tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada during a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, with a larger celebration planned later this month in Cancun, Mexico.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Harrison explained why he felt it was the right time in his life to embark on a new marriage.

‘PAWN STARS’ BOSS RICK HARRISON QUESTIONS IF HE COULD HAVE SAVED SON FROM FENTANYL OVERDOSE: ‘NOTHING WORSE’

"Why not?" he said. "I'm 60 years old, and I'm in good health, you know what I mean?"

DOLPH LUNDGREN FIRES BACK AT CRITICS OF HIS 39-YEAR AGE-GAP MARRIAGE, 'WE'RE ALL GONNA BE DEAD' IN 100 YEARS

He continued, "You know, I still got all those aches and pains for all the stupid stuff I did when I was young, like motorcycles."

"But no, I plan on living to — I tell Angie all the time that I promise I'll take care of her when she gets old," Harrison said. "I'm going like, 'I asked [Elon Musk's AI chatbot] Grok, they're saying like with AI, I could live to like 150.'"

The couple's nuptials come after a challenging couple of years for Harrison following the death of his son Adam in January 2024 at the age of 39 from a fentanyl overdose after years of struggling with addiction. In November, Harrison's mother, Joanne, passed away at the age of 85.

WATCH: ‘Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison says he's ‘happier than I’ve ever been' after marrying at 60

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Harrison explained that he was choosing to focus on the joy in his life after enduring tragedies.

"I like being happy," he said. "I mean, I do all right."

JANE SEYMOUR DECLARES '70 IS THE NEW 50' AFTER FINDING LOVE AGAIN FOLLOWING FOUR MARRIAGES

Harrison continued. "I don't have to work another day of my life and live really, really well. The thing is, everyone wants to be happy. And I know guys with 10 times as much money as me, and they're not happy. I'm always happy."

"Because if you're not, get rid of the thing that's not making you not happy," he added. "That's just sort of my philosophy of life. And I'm the happiest I ever been. Life is good, my kids are doing great, my grandbabies are doing good, I'm really happy."

Harrison expressed his gratitude that he was able to lean on Angie for support during those dark periods of his life. "She was there for me," he said. "And that's the important part. She was there for me."

Harriosn has previously been married four times. His first marriage was to Kim Harrison, whom he married in 1982. The former couple welcomed sons Corey and Adam before divorcing in 1985. Harrison went on to marry Tracy Harrison in 1986. The TV personality and Tracy, who share son Jake, divorced in 2011. In 2013, he wed Deanna Burditt and became stepfather to her daughters Sarina, Ciana and Marissa, but they divorced in 2020.

Most recently, before his current marriage, he was married to Amanda Palmer from 2021 until their split in 2023.

In early 2024, Harrison met Angie, who works as a nurse, in Las Vegas, where they both live, and the pair went public with their relationship in the summer of 2024, and they became engaged in March.

Harrison previously revealed that he proposed to Angie with a custom 6.5-carat pear-shaped diamond ring from his own Gold & Silver Pawn Shop.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Harrison joked about how he chose the engagement ring that he gave Angie.

"I figure she deserved it, you know. If I give her a rock that big, she can't say no," he quipped.

Harrison went on to recall Angie's reaction to his proposal.

HARRISON FORD, ON THIRD MARRIAGE, SAYS ‘OLD PEOPLE CAN LOVE TOO’ AS HE SHARES WHAT HE'S LEARNED

"She started crying, I think, and then like, said ‘Yes,’" he remembered.

"And yeah, the diamond is like the size of a nickel," Harrison joked.

Harrison explained that he actually asked for Angie's hand in marriage twice after his stepdaughters deemed his first proposal to be unromantic.

"I just came home, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me?’" Harrison recalled of his first proposal. "And then my daughters were like, dad, are you f------ serious? And then like, ‘You have to do way better than that.’ So I redid it in the Casablanca Valley in Chile."

The North Carolina native described his second proposal as "pretty amazing."

"I think I really did [it] good," he said. "It's this entire valley that's owned by this one family, and they have a restaurant on the hill, and I rented out the entire restaurant, so no one else was there but us, and they cooked us a special meal. And yeah, I did it right that time."

Harrison noted that he and Angie had to wed in the United States before tying the knot in Mexico. He said they decided against marrying at a courthouse, instead opting for a "flashy little wedding" in Las Vegas and a small reception at his restaurant, Rick's Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern.

Harrison told Fox News Digital that he "absolutely loved" that an Elvis impersonator officiated their wedding.

"It was so Vegas," he said.

WATCH: ‘Pawn Stars’ host Rick Harrison shares why he and wife Angie decided on a Vegas wedding

The "License to Pawn" author said it was Angie who suggested marrying in Vegas, and he left the wedding planning up to her.

"Because I know better," he said. "I mean, I can't dress myself. I mean, before I met Angie, I had literally FaceTimed my daughters. ‘Do I match? ’Yeah, so I wasn't gonna do any of that because it's her special day. She's never been married before. It's a big thing for her."

"I wasn't even gonna suggest anything because I just knew it," he added.

"Just a memo to the guys out there: Don't try to plan anything with your wedding because you'll just get shot down and get dirty looks and everything like that," Harrison joked. "Just nod your head."

Harrison jokingly admitted to becoming emotional during the ceremony.

"I might've got a bug in my eye or something like that," he said. "And then, you know, had to pick it out there. Yeah, that might've happened."

HGTV STARS BEN AND ERIN NAPIER KNEW THEY'D MARRY AFTER JUST SIX DAYS OF DATING

Harrison said he was moved by "the whole thing" and gushed that his bride was "absolutely amazing."

"I look at her. She's beautiful. I'm in love," he told Fox News Digital. "I have a blessed life."

"She's funny, she's really, really smart," he added. "And we get along, and she understands my stupid sense of humor, and she puts up with me."

Harrison has previously described his life with Angie as an "adventure." While speaking with Fox News Digital, he reflected on what felt different about his relationship with Angie than his past romances.

"All my kids are grown and Angie does really, really well in nursing and some other things, and it's just we're happy together," he said. "We've been together for two years, haven't been in one fight, you know, which I think is a record with any couple."

"We're just, we are genuinely happy and we genuinely love each other and life is great."

WATCH: 'Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison explains why he felt it was right time to marry again at 60

Harrison recalled how he and Angie instantly connected when they first met.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I just started talking to her and you have a conversation with her and she's really, really smart," he said. "And you know, I'm kind of an egghead myself."

" I mean I read books on physics for fun," he added. "But it's just really refreshing to just be with someone who's just a genuine person and, I don't know, there was just something about her when I met her."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Harrison also shared his advice for people who don't believe that it is possible to find love later in life.

"It's all about being happy," he said. "It really is. I mean, life is absolutely amazing if you want to make it amazing. It's a wonderful, amazing world out there."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"We live in the greatest country in the world," Harrison added. "Trust me. I've been everywhere, OK. It'd be easier to count the countries I haven't been to and there's a reason why everyone wants to come to this country. It's an amazing country. Anyone can do well here."

"I mean, if you find someone you love, you get married, even if you're too old to have babies, try and make some."