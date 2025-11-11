Jane Seymour declares '70 is the new 50' after finding love again following four marriages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Jane Seymour believes age is just a number when it comes to her love life.

During an interview with Hello! Magazine, Seymour opened up about finding love again in her 70s after being married four times. Two years ago, she met emergency room doctor and musician John Zambetti, whom she called "amazingly brilliant."

Seymour admitted to the outlet that she didn't think a healthy, loving relationship was possible at this stage of her life.

"I honestly never thought I would find a really committed, healthy, lovely, loving relationship at this time of my life, but I’m incredibly blessed that I have," Seymour told the outlet.

"70 is the new 50," the actress noted.

The "Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman" star feels lucky to have met Zambetti after already being able to live her life.

"You’ve had a life. Many lives. And children, and grandchildren, and careers, and ups and downs. You know what you want. I consider both of us so fortunate to have found each other at the time we have, because it wouldn’t have ever worked earlier," she said.

Seymour added, "He had a different life – his world was medicine and touring, and mine was running around the world making movies. I think we met each other at exactly the right time."

When asked if they met through online dating, Seymour shut down the idea by saying it's "too complicated – I can kill a computer just by looking at it!"

Seymour and Zambetti actually met through their children.

Seymour has six children, including stepchildren, and Zambetti has two from his previous marriage, which lasted 43 years, according to Hello! Magazine.

"Our kids pretty much put us together. They’re the ones that heard that he’d seen me and asked whether I was single or not," Seymour said.

Zambetti and Seymour's love story began at a Shwayze concert, whom the British actress calls their "mutual best friend."

"Shwayze knew I would go and watch him because I’ve always supported him," she said, explaining that she's known the musician since he was seven. "I’m like his surrogate mother. And it turns out John’s always been his surrogate father."

When they first met, Seymour told Hello! Magazine that Zambetti had no idea about her illustrious acting career.

"He’d never seen my work. One of the first things he did is say, ‘I want to see what you do’. It’s funny because I haven’t seen half of what I’ve done – I haven’t seen most of ‘Dr Quinn,’ because I was too busy making it," she said.

Seymour shared intimate details about her relationship with the outlet. She made it clear that sex is still a very important part of her life.

"In my parents’ generation, and I think a lot of people, they reach a certain age and they go, ‘That’s not part of our life any more, and it’s not necessary’. I just think, with maturity, you understand your body, you understand what feels good and you have knowledge, so put it down to that," Seymour said.

