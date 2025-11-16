'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison backs Trump on America's deadly fentanyl epidemic, fighting 'terrorist' dealers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rick Harrison compared drug dealers to "terrorists" as he continued his crusade to fight the fentanyl epidemic in the United States.

During an appearance on "The Sunday Briefing," the reality star praised President Donald Trump's efforts to curb the distribution of the illegal synthetic drug.

The "Pawn Stars" boss remained hopeful that Trump could save lives nearly two years after Harrison lost his own son to an overdose.

"Drug overdoses kill over 100,000 people a year in this country. It's the equivalent of dirty bombs going off at multiple cities," Harrison told Peter Doocy.

"These are weapons of mass destruction that people are trying to bring into this country? I mean if it was sarin gas or a dirty bomb, we'd have no problem bombing it. But the fentanyl is the same exact thing as a nuke coming into this country."

Harrison added, "Whatever we have to do to stop it coming in this country."

"I mean, if he saves 100 people, my God, that's, it's incredible, I mean," the television star said.

"But like 100,000 people a year die. Something's gotta be done, and it's, these people are terrorists, and it is no different than a nuclear bomb."

Rick's son, Adam Harrison, died in January 2024 due to "fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity," Clark County, Nevada, coroners confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. His manner of death was ruled an accident. He was 39.

Harrison previously praised Trump for attempting to prevent criminal activity by shutting down the border just days into his second term as president.

"Closing the border was absolutely amazing," Harrison exclusively told Fox News Digital. "That's where … that's where it's all coming from."

The reality star also issued a stern warning to perpetrators caught selling the narcotic. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than​ morphine, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Fentanyl can be sold alone or combined with other drugs to make them cheaper.

"I want anyone selling fentanyl to go to jail for the rest of their life," Harrison said. "They're selling poison. They're killing people. I think it's every 11 minutes someone dies from fentanyl in this country."

He added, "It's just horrific, and something has to be done about it. If you make the punishment for selling it so bad, it'll probably still be out there to some degree, but a lot of it'll go away. Close up the borders, you know, really start cracking down on these countries that are letting people manufacture it there."

In an incident report obtained by the New York Post , Adam had reportedly been behind bars for months before moving into a guesthouse in the Las Vegas area, where he was found dead.

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the shop and in the family business.

"Pawn Stars" debuted in 2009 and still airs today. The premiere date for season 23 has yet to be released.