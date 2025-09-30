Rick Harrison's Las Vegas pawn shop reveals bizarre treasures for the taking

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rick Harrison’s Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas is more than just a place to buy and sell. It's where history and rare finds come to life.

Famous from the show "Pawn Stars," the shop attracts about 1,200 visitors per day.

Harrison and his team have a variety of special items at the store, ranging from centuries-old coins to one-of-a-kind memorabilia.

He sat down with Fox News Digital and talked about some of the most unusual items currently for sale in the shop.

Among the items: an Apollo Lunar Lander Lift Thruster that was used to train the Apollo crews for the moon landing.

"There was a guy at an auction at a military base in Southern California, and he came across this. And it was just sitting on a table," said Harrison. "But he noticed the NASA tag on it. So he picked it up for $300. And he brought in to me."

Harrison called in experts to check it out. Before the crews landed on the moon, he said, they had to practice on something. "Basically, [they] made a lander with identical rockets [to] the one that was going to land on the moon."

The NASA rocket engine from the training vehicle sitting in the Vegas shop today, according to Harrison, is like the one actually "piloted by Neil Armstrong."

The shop gave the man $13,000 for it — so "he made out really well."

The item is currently available for $25,000.

Harrison also showed Fox News Digital a Boston Red Sox World Series ring in 14K white gold, with 21 rubies and 22 blue sapphires.

Surrounding the ring is 128 diamonds.

It is currently listed for $78,500.

"I've got something at every price point," said Harrison. "You can come in here, and you might have a postcard for two bucks. But then again, I also have some really weird stuff that I've accumulated over the years."

He showed off a leather jacket signed by actor Henry Winkler, also known as "The Fonz," the popular character he played in the '70s sitcom "Happy Days."

"I mean, it's something everybody has to have if you're my age," joked Harrison.

Also available at the shop: a real samurai sword from the early 1800s.

"A real samurai carried this around, and I hope [he] never used it," Harrison quipped.