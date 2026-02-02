‘Pawn Stars’ Rick Harrison reacts after son misses wedding following motorcycle crash that broke 11 ribs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Pawn Stars" host Rick Harrison reflected on his wedding day after his son Corey was forced to miss the celebration while recovering from a motorcycle crash that shattered 11 ribs.

On Jan 27, Harrison and wife Agripina "Angie" Polushkin married during a family wedding in Mexico after first tying the knot in Las Vegas. Corey, known from "Pawn Stars" as "Big Hoss," was unable to attend the nuptials as he was recovering in the hospital following the accident.

During an interview with Fox News Digital, Harrison shared how he felt about Corey's absence, explaining that he had visited his son in the hospital the day before his wedding.

"It sucks that he didn't [attend]," Harrison said. "I wanted him to be there. He was one of my groomsmen."

"But fortunately, he lives just a couple hours from Cancun," he continued. "So I was able to drive down there and see him in the hospital, make sure everything was all right."

"It was a major wreck, but fortunately it's bones that'll heal, no internal damage or anything like that," Harrison added. "He's just in a lot of pain. If you've ever broke a rib, you know what it's like. He broke 11, he's got 11 fractures of his ribs."

The TV personality recalled visiting Corey at the hospital and shared details on his son's recovery process.

"He's in good spirits and he's just going like, ‘The next two months are going to suck,’ Harrison said.

"You know, it's ribs," he added. "You can't be putting a cast or anything. It's like, lay in the recliner for two months. Don't do anything stupid."

Though Corey could not be present, Harrison recalled that he and his son connected a few times on the day of his wedding.

"I talked to him several times on the phone, FaceTimed with him, he was still in the hospital," Harrison said. "So he was extremely groggy and was kind of under – hard to understand. He had an IV drip with, I imagine, some pain medication in it."

On Jan. 26, Corey revealed that he had been injured in a solo motorcycle crash as he showed off his injuries in a carousel of images on Instagram.

The first photo in Corey's slideshow featured a close-up of his bruised face. In the second image, Corey was seen flashing two thumbs up while lying shirtless in a hospital bed. He was hooked up to an IV along with several monitors and his arm and hand were bandaged.

In the caption, Corey credited crash bars on his bike with helping reduce the severity of his injuries and told his fans that he would be providing further details in an upcoming episode of his podcast. He also acknowledged that he would not be able to attend Harrison's wedding.

"Pretty messed up but I’m good crash bars are awesome 3 nights in the hospital 11 breaks in my rib cage," he wrote. "Will do an episode on @theCoreyHarrisonshow."

"Sorry Pops looks like I’m missing your wedding," he added.

Harrison was previously married four times. His first marriage was to Kim Harrison, whom he married in 1982.

The former couple welcomed Corey and son Adam before divorcing in 1985. In January 2024, Adam died at the age of 39 from a fentanyl overdose after years of struggling with addiction.

In 1986, Harrison married Tracy Harrison. The TV personality and Tracy, who share son Jake, divorced in 2011. In 2013, he wedded Deanna Burditt and became stepfather to her daughters Sarina, Ciana and Marissa, but they divorced in 2020.

Most recently, before his current marriage, he was married to Amanda Palmer from 2021 until their split in 2023.

In early 2024, Harrison met Angie, who works as a nurse, in Las Vegas, where they both live, and the pair went public with their relationship in the summer of 2024 and became engaged in March.

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Harrison reflected on his past marriages and why he and Angie decided to have a second, more formal wedding in Cancun after first tying the knot at The Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas during a ceremony officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

"I've been reminded many times by my wife. I mean, this is my fourth marriage. You know what I mean? This is going to be my last," he said. "She goes, 'This was my first marriage, OK. It's special.'"

Harrison noted that he and Angie had to marry in the United States before tying the knot in Mexico. He said they decided against marrying at a courthouse, instead opting to wed in Las Vegas and host a small reception at his restaurant, Rick's Rollin Smoke BBQ & Tavern.

"And also, you know, we wanted the big wedding," he explained. "We wanted like a destination wedding. So for the people, we had a lot of friends who – some family members who, for one reason or the other, couldn't make it to Mexico. So we wanted something in Vegas where they could have come to a wedding too."

"So we had the little wedding here in Vegas, got married by Elvis because you got to get married by Elvis," Harrison joked. "And then we had the big, big giant wedding in Cancun."

"I mean, when you're getting married by Elvis in the back of a car, it was fun, and it was great, but they'll both always mean something to me," he added. "But it was more of a real wedding down in Mexico."

Harrison remembered thinking that Angie was the "most beautiful, amazing woman on the planet" while he watched her walk down the aisle against the backdrop of the ocean.

"Actually, a little bug got my eye. That's why there was a tear," he joked.

Harrison told Fox News Digital that the most meaningful moment for him was when Angie read the vows that she had written for him.

"Pretty amazing," he said. "I mean, just everything. She looked absolutely beautiful. I mean like, [we] had friends and family there. It was just great."

"It meant a lot to me and she looked absolutely beautiful. And I didn't even ask how much it cost," Harrison quipped.

Harrison shared the one moment from the wedding that he would wish to live over again.

"At the party afterwards, when we were doing the YMCA," he said. "All that fun. We did all the old school songs and everything like that. It was great."

Harrison went on to gush over his new bride and shed some light on what his fans might not know about her.

"She's absolutely amazing. She has got a slight Russian accent, but she's never been to Russia," he said. "She was raised in a Russian family in Alaska. And so her first language was Russian, and she didn't actually learn English until she went to school. So that's why and being around her family and everything, she still speaks Russian."

"She's super, super smart," he added. "I can have amazing conversations with her."