'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison didn't have prenup for first 3 wives, unsure if he'll get for fourth marriage

Rick Harrison is lucky in love, despite three previous attempts at marriage.

The "Pawn Stars" boss proposed to fiancée Angie Polushkin in March after dating for more than a year. Soon after their engagement, questions surfaced surrounding a prenuptial agreement.

Harrison, 60, exclusively told Fox News Digital that he doesn't know about a prenup this time. However, he wholeheartedly believed that marriage "is supposed to be forever" each and every time he said "I do," but sometimes it just doesn't work out like that.

"I don't know. You know, the whole thing is, it's supposed to be forever, you know, but some things screw up, you know," Harrison said. "I really find it, like, there's not enough happy people in the world. I'm happy. I mean … I am really well off, you know what I mean? And I'm going to enjoy my life."

"We'll get it figured out. But in the long run, I'm the happiest man in the world."

Harrison and Polushkin began dating in early 2024. He was so fond of Polushkin after the moment they met that he canceled prior obligations just to see her again.

"I went out on a date with her, and I actually had a date with another girl the next night," Harrison admitted. "The next night, I was on a date for, like, 45 minutes, and I literally found an excuse to leave. I called up Angie and said, ‘Let’s go out again.'"

He added, "We get along great. We've never been in a fight."

Harrison said their romance and engagement was "one of those things where you fall in love."

"I figured, it's been over a year," Harrison said. "I had some business down in Chile, and so I got a few extra days in Chile and I brought her to the Casablanaca Valley and set it up for us to have dinner."

The intimate restaurant was closed except for the two of them, where a nine-course meal was served.

"There was a wine pairing, so we were a little tipsy, and I proposed," Harrison said.

He admitted "she immediately said yes" to the proposal, with wedding plans in place for next year.

"She's doing wedding planning," Harrison said. "I come up with an idea, and she's like, no."

News of his engagement comes five years after Harrison's divorce from his third wife, Deanna Burditt, in the summer of 2020. The two tied the knot in 2013 during a ceremony in Laugna Beach, California.

After seven years of marriage, Harrison filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause and stating that their "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage."

Harrison was previously married to Kim Harrison from 1982-85, who he shares sons Adam and Corey with, and then Tracy Harrison from 1986-2011. The former couple has a son, Jake.

He's advocated for stricter border control polices in the wake of son Adam's accidental death due to a fentanyl overdose.

Harrison said that if Adam were alive, he would have been excited about his dad's engagement news.

"He would have been happy about it," Harrison said. "He was one of the most fun-loving guys you ever met in your life. Always happy, never mad."

He added, "He would have just literally said, ‘Score, Dad!’"

Adam died in January 2024 due to "fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity," which Clark County, Nevada, coroners confirmed to Fox News Digital at the time. His manner of death was ruled an accident. He was 39.

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the shop and in the family business.

"Pawn Stars" debuted in 2009 and still airs today. The premiere date for season 23 has yet to be released.