'Pawn Stars' host Rick Harrison hopes 'fourth time's a charm,’ shares why he hasn’t signed a prenup

Rick Harrison is officially an engaged man for the fourth time.

During an appearance on "In Depth with Graham Bensinger," the "Pawn Stars" personality discussed his recent engagement and his previous marriages, telling host Graham Bensinger, each time he got married he "thought it was forever," but that he is happy right now.

"Yes, I have been married three times and I just proposed again and I am happy… Everybody gets wrapped up in the stupid s---," he said on the show. "They start arguing about stuff… Maybe fourth time's a charm."

Harrison addressed the fact that he didn't sign a prenup before his previous three marriages, saying, "Money is my third or fourth favorite thing in the world, but it's not everything," and that he knows plenty of people who have more money than him, but are unhappy. "You can take half my money and I can still live like a king for the rest of my life," he said.

When asked what he plans on doing differently this time around to make it work with his new fiancée, Harrison shared his plans "to try and be a nice guy," adding he is "going to try and pick up more."

"Because I am kind of scatter-brained. You probably realize that, I go from point to point to point like that. Yeah," he said. "No, I don't know. I know I'm in love and I know I'm a nice guy. I've been divorced three times. All the kids love me."

Harrison announced his engagement on March 6 by posting a series of photos on Instagram, featuring him down on one knee, popping the question while he and his fiancée, Angie Polushkin, were on vacation in Casablanca, Chile.

"She said yes!" he captioned the post.

Harrison and Polushkin began dating in early 2024, with the 59-year-old reality star posting photos of the two of them celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas in March of that year.

News of his engagement comes five years after Harrison's divorce from his third wife, Deanna Burditt, in the summer of 2020. The two tied the knot in 2013 during a ceremony in Laugna Beach, California.

After seven years of marriage, Harrison filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as the cause, stating their "tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage."

Harrison was previously married to Kim Harrison, who he shares sons Adam and Corey with, from 1982 to 1985, and then Tracy Harrison, who he shares his son Jake with, from 1986 to 2011.

Polushkin and Harrison confirmed their relationship to People in June 2024.

"Angie and I met 6 months ago, and she is a nurse in Las Vegas," Harrison told the outlet. "We’ve been in Europe the last couple of weeks celebrating her birthday."