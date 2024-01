Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

"Pawn Stars" personality Rick Harrison revealed his son, Adam Harrison, died from a fentanyl overdose, Fox News Digital confirmed. Adam was 39.

"Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose," Rick said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better."

Details surrounding Adam's death were not immediately known.

‘PAWN STARS’ RICK HARRISON'S SON ADAM DEAD AT 39

"He passed of an overdose," a representative for Harrison confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday.

"The family is greatly saddened at his loss and asks for privacy as they grieve."

Adam was the second child of Rick and his ex-wife, Kim. After their split, Rick tied the knot to his second wife, Tracy, and the pair welcomed one son, Jake.

While Adam was not featured on "Pawn Stars," he reportedly worked at the Gold & Silver Pawn before the popular reality show kicked off in 2009.