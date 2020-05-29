Paulina Porizkova reveals what she 'actually' looks like in the morning: 'Not bad for 55'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Paulina Porizkova recently got real with her fans.

The 55-year-old model shared a makeup-free selfie with her followers, revealing that this is "what I actually look like" in the morning.

"For all of you lovely complimentary peeps, this is what I actually look like. I think not bad for 55 and no interventions," she captioned the barefaced photo.

PAULINA PORIZKOVA CELEBRATES TURNING 55 IN QUARANTINE WITH THROWBACK BIKINI PIC

"But most certainly not 22. This is the first-thing-in-the morning me, no coffee and hair all accidentally waved from sleeping with it in a bun. Looking at my selfies now, I always wonder what’s up with my nose? It keeps getting in the way! 😁#nofilters #nointerventions #notouchups #noretouching #betweenjloandbettywhite," Porizkova added.

This isn't the first time Porizkova has shared a photo of herself sans makeup. In January, she took to social media to post a snapshot of the "real true me."

The Czech-born star recently celebrated her birthday during the coronavirus quarantine.

On April 9, Porizkova commemorated her first birthday since the death of her estranged husband Ric Ocasek in September 2019, sharing a stunning throwback picture of herself in a bikini from a recent trip to South America.

SUPERMODEL PAULINA PORIZKOVA REVEALS TRUE FEELINGS ABOUT BEING SNUBBED FROM LATE HUSBAND RIC OCASEK’S WILL

“Less than two months ago, the world was still a familiar place. And I was basking in its best incarnation, here in Costa Rica,” she began in the caption of the golden hour photo of herself among nature donning a flashy gold bikini.

“💕 Humor me, if you will, today,” she requested of her followers. “I’m now 55, and I have gone through half a lifetime only liking the way I look in retrospect. I look at old photos and realize how good I had it. So today, I am looking at myself, (in an admittedly flattering photo) and think, ‘hey, I m a good 55 year old!’”

SUPERMODEL PAULINA PORIZKOVA, 55, JOKES SHE'S POSING FOR SI SWIMSUIT IN THROWBACK GOLD BIKINI BEACH PHOTO

Last year, Porizkova told New Beauty that her perspective on aging has changed.

"I’m emotionally delayed on all this stuff, because my life has been all about beauty," she explained. "I always had to be something very specific on the outside and maintain that because of my livelihood. I never got the chance to become full; I never had a chance to grow into just being a person."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Porizkova admitted that so far, she hasn't gotten Botox or fillers but every day when she looks in the mirror she asks herself, "Is today the day?"