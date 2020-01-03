Paulina Porizkova, 54, shares makeup-free selfie: 'This is what I really look like'

Paulina Porizkova is all about self-love in 2020.

The 54-year-old supermodel posted a makeup-free selfie on Thursday and called out "narcissism" and why the influence of social media can be dangerous.

"Who wants to see 'real' people on social media? No, we want aspirational. We want tips and secrets and shortcuts to how best present ourselves in the most glowing light. We want people to envy us, to copy us, to buy what we sell them, whether it’s our words, our brands, torture or magic," Porizkova wrote.

"This is what I really look like. Not a great photo, early in the morning, no [makeup] no filters, just the real true me. I’ll be turning 55 soon. At first glance, I think -- ew. I look so old," she continued.

Porizkova's estranged husband Ric Ocasek died in September and she addressed her grief in the post, as well.

“Grief is certainly no beauty maker. My eyelids are starting to droop. The jowly bits next to my mouth don’t only make me look older but also somehow bitter. The gray in my hair is an easy fix, although, honestly, I’d love to just grow it out and stop coloring," she wrote.

But the former Sports Illustrated cover model says she is working on her mental health and self-esteem.

“Now, how can I help to make all this -- what we consider flaws -- to be seen differently, to be seen as confidence and beauty of a mature age rather than something that needs to be eliminated?” she asked.

“I used to think gray hair was aging, that it was a sign of giving in to being old, but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve totally changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident," she added.

The only cosmetic procedure Porizkova says she's gotten is Ultherapy, which is a skin tightening treatment.

"No, I haven’t had anything injected or pulled and tucked. YET. I have gotten so many lovely comments on being 'real' and I’m happy anyone cares. But this should not diminish those who have chosen a different path," she previously wrote on social media.

"Until our society smartens up and changes, we, women, will feel undervalued if we are not pretty or young," Porizkova continued. "So, of course we put a lot into our looks -- it is what determines whether or not we’re seen! (BTW, it’s a lot easier to be heard when you ARE seen)."

"Those of us who chose injectables and surgery are no less valuable for wanting to be relevant and treated as human beings. It’s only another way to battle ageism and misogyny," she added.